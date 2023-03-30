LINCOLN – The libraries at Northern Elementary School and Lonsdale Elementary School will be remodeled and turned into modern media centers, say school leaders.
The project will cost a total of $1.25 million, which will come from the town’s revolving fund, which is made up of reimbursements from the high school renovations. More money from reimbursements will be added to the fund upon the completion of the LHS Physical Education Center.
Once the media centers are finished, a 50-54 percent reimbursement from the Rhode Island Department of Education is expected, meaning the town will get back at least another $600,000 to put back into Lincoln schools.
The library renovations are moving forward quickly, and Maron Construction has been contracted for the project.
Town officials said the reason for the expedited process is because they hope to have remodels complete before the start of the 2023-2024 school year, and certain deadlines must be met to receive the state reimbursements.
The project is the start of many elementary school renovations, as the town is looking to add gyms and possibly science centers to Northern, Lonsdale, Central and Saylesville.
The additions would cost significantly more, at an anticipated $20 million, without the reimbursement. The town will also receive a reimbursement from the state for at least 50 percent of the renovation costs, or $10 million or more.
This fall, when resident vote on a new congressional representative as a result of David Cicilline stepping down, Lincoln will ask residents to vote on the funding for planned renovations.
The ballots will ask voters to allow the town of Lincoln to authorize a bond “in an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing the construction, renovation, rehabilitation, repair, improvements, furnishing and equipping of and/or additions to the elementary schools.”
Council members said if Lincoln residents vote in favor of this bond, they can expect their taxes to stay the same. They would simply continue to pay what they are now for the high school, except funds would be directed to the elementary schools instead.
