LINCOLN – Around six months after Terrapin Properties LLC applied for one, a special use permit has been granted to convert a former church on Lonsdale Avenue into apartments.
The Zoning Board has been going back and forth with Cumberland-based Terrapin, owned by Jim McKee, over the company’s proposal for the church building at 1568 Lonsdale Ave.
In March, the board asked McKee to address five outstanding items before Tuesday’s meeting:
A survey stamped by a land surveyor, not an engineer;
A parking plan, where future residents of the proposed apartment complex will not having to back up onto Lonsdale Main Street in the back of the church;
Proper dumpster access;
A conceptual landscape plan, which would alleviate some neighbor concerns;
And for the engineer of record to be present at the meeting.
“This is the third or fourth time we’ve met on this. The fourth and final … this is it,” promised Zoning chairman David DeAngelis.
The company produced a survey stamped by the land surveyor, engineering plans stamped by the engineer, and a fresh landscaping plan.
Revised plans changed the layout of the parking spaces on Lonsdale Main, and reconfigured the location of the dumpster for easier access. David D’Amico, the project engineer, was in attendance as-requested.
Board member John Mancini asked that a condition of approval be that the landscaping plan is followed as closely as possible.
On the subject of parking, D’Amico noted that there’s really no delineation between the edge of Lonsdale Main and the property right now. That would be improved, he said.
Kasm Farhoumand asked for a traffic count on Lonsdale Main. Dennis Przybyla, a 30-year resident, said there’s very little traffic on the street, so backing out shouldn’t be an issue at all.
Asked about next steps, he said they’d be seeking a building permit. The application will not need to go before the Planning Board, but it was reviewed by the board’s Technical Review subcommittee, which recommended zoning approval.
Mancini read the standards for approval, and the board determined that the proposal meets each one at this stage. He motioned to approve the special use permit, and the motion passed unanimously.
