LINCOLN – Lonsdale Elementary School hosted its first Cultural Experience Night on Thursday, Feb. 16, where students and their families celebrated and learned about the different cultures of their classmates.
Melissa Goho, principal at Lonsdale, said that parents and staff worked hard this year to design, promote, and execute the inaugural event.
“The night was an excellent opportunity to be unified by pride in our children and celebrate all the richness and benefits we get from such a diverse community,” she said.
The main event of the evening was a potluck where families brought in foods associated with their culture, such as Filipino chicken adobo, Moroccan couscous and an Indian mango yogurt drink called mango lassi.
Also featured were various posters and displays made by students on the basics of different cultures. Some students wore outfits associated with their heritage.
Jillian Kern, a 4th-grade teacher, said the traditional food, family heirlooms and pictures of passed-down memories were heartwarming.
From Cape Verde to Italy to Puerto Rico, Laos, and many more, every student’s background was represented in some way. Worksheets that students had completed plastered the walls, describing where each of their families were from, what foods and dress were associated with those countries, where in the world the countries were located, and what their family traditions are.
“The multicultural night was a wonderful way to connect with families and to learn about different cultures within our community,” said Jaclyn Mellen, a special education teacher at Lonsdale. “Students were so proud to share their traditions.”
The event was part of Lonsdale Elementary’s cultural week. Bonnie Taylor, a Lonsdale parent, said she is “unbelievably happy about the successful events of the week and the plans to continue this important work throughout the rest of the year and into the next.”
