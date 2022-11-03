LINCOLN – Every streetlight in Lincoln will soon be replaced with a more energy-efficient LED model, which is expected to save the town thousands of dollars in future electric costs.
It’s been a long journey to arrive at this point in the conversion process, Town Administrator Phil Gould said last week. Lincoln officials have been discussing their intention to convert the town’s streetlights to LED since at least 2014 when Rhode Island communities were given permission to purchase and maintain their own lights.
The process was delayed in-part because of the pandemic, and because the town struggled to come to an agreement with National Grid over the purchase of the existing stock of lights.
Gould said the electric company wanted the town to pay about $300,000 for the lights, but through negotiations, the town was able to secure a rebate from the company for that amount.
The town has hired PRISM to acquire and install the new lights. PRISM, on behalf of the town, solicited quotes for the tax-exempt lease purchase financing of the lights. Now, the town is entering an agreement to finance the purchase of the LED lights over a five-year period for no more than $900,000.
The Lincoln Town Council voted to authorize that agreement during a special meeting on Oct. 25.
Town Finance Director John Ward said he expects Lincoln will be more than capable of paying its lease over five years. In the end, he said the town is expected to save 60 percent, or roughly $350,000 a year on its electric bill.
With the agreement in-hand, Ward and Gould said PRISM will begin installing the new lights in the very near future. Some may be up and running in the next few months.
Asked whether the entire light pole will be replaced or just the fixture, Gould said they’ll be replacing the arm or cobra head piece. The fixture has a similar design, he said, but a better, brighter light that’s much more directed.
“It looks better in a lot of ways,” he said.
Councilor Bruce Ogni asked if the lights that are out right now will be replaced, noting there’s more than 20 or so lights out from River Road to Louisquisset Pike. With the ongoing negotiations, Gould said National Grid wasn’t replacing the lights.
“I think you’re going to see a hard push in the next few months,” he said.
He’s hoping that there will be an opportunity to replace those lights first, he said, prioritizing areas where the lights are out. He said they aim to use social media and the town website to communicate with residents about the light conversion, asking them not to park in front of a light pole on certain days so crews can access the lights.
Since the lights are becoming town property, Ward said the town will be responsible for maintaining an inventory of lights in case one needs to be replaced, and that the town has to purchase a maintenance contract.
If a light goes out now, residents contact the electric company. That won’t happen anymore, he said.
“If they have a problem it becomes our problem,” he said, and the town will need to contract with a service company. Ogni said he’s hopeful that they’ll be able to replace lights much faster once the town controls them.
Ward said he’s hoping they won’t need to replace the lights for a while, since their life expectancy is about a decade.
The LED lights can be programmed, as needed, Ward said, to adjust the brightness and direction.
“There are a lot of variables available for us,” he said.
Asked whether lights inside the town’s parks are included, Gould said those conversations will be had as the conversion progresses, and agreed that it’s important to keep those areas well-lit.
The savings achieved by converting, Ward said, may also provide an opportunity for adding lights in areas they may be needed.
