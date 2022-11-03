Street light conversion

An existing streetlight along Walker Street in Lincoln.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – Every streetlight in Lincoln will soon be replaced with a more energy-efficient LED model, which is expected to save the town thousands of dollars in future electric costs.

It’s been a long journey to arrive at this point in the conversion process, Town Administrator Phil Gould said last week. Lincoln officials have been discussing their intention to convert the town’s streetlights to LED since at least 2014 when Rhode Island communities were given permission to purchase and maintain their own lights.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.