PAWTUCKET – Valedictorian Luis Andrade and salutatorian Emily Lopes led their classmates across the stage at last week’s Shea High School graduation ceremony.
Andrade is the son of Maria Andrade and Luis Pereira and has three brothers and four sisters. During his senior year at Shea, he took AP calculus, AP literature and composition, physics, public administration, piano 1, gym, AP computer science A, law and society, and August Wilson’s century cycle.
For extracurricular activities, he played on the Pawtucket tennis team and volunteered for the National Honor Society.
Andrade enjoys playing video games with friends as well as reading books outside of school reading. He will be attending the University of Rhode Island to study mechanical engineering. He said his best memory at Shea was making it to the semi-finals with his tennis team this year, which was the highest the team has ranked together in four years.
Andrade said his biggest challenge was facing a lot of self-doubt about himself, which required him to realize that the work he was doing was good enough.
“When you doubt yourself, it brings you down and makes it hard to function,” he said.
Lopes is the daughter of Maria and Pedro Lopes and has one sister, Stephanie Lopes. Her senior year coursework included AP literature and composition, AP calculus, public administration, advanced standing Spanish, advanced standing physics, ceramics, culinary arts, physical education, and stock market.
Her favorite classes were AP literature, composition and physics. Her extracurricular activities included participating in the Shea Fashion Show, the Key Club (an organization that volunteers around the city), Yearbook Club, playing on the soccer team, and volunteering for MAE, an organization for the homeless, where she got to make bagged lunches and homemade dishes.
When not at school, Lopes has been working at retail store Rue 21 and at the trampoline park Altitude. She said her best memory at Shea was her junior year English class, which she said was her favorite place to be, sitting with her closest friends and having a teacher that was funny.
She said her most challenging time was learning to accept how she was treated by some people, and adapting to the change.
To the remaining students at Shea, Lopes advises them to be independent even though it is hard because it is nice to know you can count on yourself. She will be attending Brown University to study either neuroscience or psychology.
