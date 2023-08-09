NORTH PROVIDENCE – To encourage more residents to properly dispose of their pets’ droppings instead of just discarding it on the street and in local parks, Town Councilor Steven Loporchio is proposing installation of a series of animal waste stations.
Loporchio, presenting his plan to his colleagues this month, said he’s received so many phone calls over the years about the problem of dog feces being left behind, particularly at the veterans memorial on Waterman Avenue near Greystone Church, where a sign installed by the Department of Public Works warns people against doing so.
Cameras on the church have caught and identified violators, Loporchio said, and police have spoken to those people.
The town has the money to be making these types of investments in quality of life, Loporchio said, and he wants to see North Providence follow neighboring Johnston and Smithfield’s lead in installing the stations, which feature small baggies available for people to take and a larger bags down below for them to drop the full baggies into once done.
Loporchio later explained that the town has certain spots where people walk their dogs and leave waste behind, creating a regular mess, but doing so in the area near the memorial is particularly offensive.
“It’s not only against the law, but it’s disrespectful at that particular spot,” he said.
Another spot he’d like to see them installed is the bus terminal near Town Hall, said Loporchio.
He wasn’t specific about how many of the stations he’d like to see, but said it’s time for it to happen.
“Hopefully these stations will be a ‘reminder’ to not be neglectful leaving the waste on the ground,” he said. “Nearby towns have them and they are a help.”
Asked who would take care of emptying the larger bags, Loporchio said there are usually town receptacles nearby and he imagines town employees emptying the stations as they do their regular rounds.
Under the town’s “duties to dispose” law, “it shall be the duty of each person who owns, possesses or controls a dog to remove and dispose of any feces left by his dog on any sidewalk, street or other public area. It shall further be the duty of each person who owns, possesses or controls a dog to remove and dispose of any feces left by his dog on any private property neither owned nor occupied by said person.”
They must have with them the means for removal, meaning a “pooper scooper implement” or similar device “carried for the purpose of picking up and containing such feces, unexposed to said person or the public.”
“Disposal shall be accomplished by transporting such feces to a place suitable and regularly reserved for the disposal of human feces, to a place specifically reserved for the disposal of canine feces, or to a place so designated as appropriate by the department of public works,” it states.
Fines for violations are not more than $10 for a first offense, not more than $15 for a second offense within a year, and not more than $25 for a third and any subsequent offense within a year. Police and animal control officers are those responsible for enforcement.
