NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Councilor Steve Loporchio says North Providence has a “gem” in Camp Meehan/Notte Park, particularly with its beach, but maintains that the improvements there have almost made it too popular with out-of-town guests.
“It’s becoming extremely popular, almost to a fault because our own residents are not being able to use it,” he told The Breeze. “It’s great that everyone wants to come here, but the area is only so big, and I hate to see our residents lose out on such a fine venue.”
Loporchio says it’s time to retake the beach for North Providence residents, proposing an increase in fees for non-residents, who already pay more than residents for use of the facility.
“This is a gem for the town,” he said.
If not an increase in use fees, said Loporchio, he would like to see non-residents at the very least pay to park in the crowded municipal parking lot. He said he first noticed the explosion in interest during Memorial Day weekend, when visitors were parking all up and down the street and creating a dangerous situation and an obstacle for public safety vehicles getting through.
“It’s an amazing little venue that grew out of nothing over the years,” Loporchio said of the expanded park. “People are starting to buy into it and really enjoy it, and you see that with the events and rentals, it’s selling out.”
The Town Council last week sent Loporchio’s request to its finance subcommittee.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he would like to wait until after the beach officially opens next weekend to see whether there will still be overcrowding once current fees start being assessed. He said the crowding so far this season was happening when there was no entrance fee because the beach wasn’t officially open. The $10 fee per person, or $40 per carload, gets people’s attention pretty well as is, said Lombardi, and he’s not sure that increasing the fee would act as an additional deterrent.
“That usually slows the situation down,” said Lombardi of the existing fee, noting that fees weren’t being assessed during the busy Memorial Day weekend.
With a parking fee, said Loporchio, visitors would be asked to show a driver’s license. For those with Massachusetts plates, he said, it would be easy to tell that they’re not North Providence residents.
The idea isn’t to make it so prohibitive that no one from out of town would visit the beach on the Wenscott Reservoir, said Loporchio, but charging more could cut down on the “overwhelming number” who are coming now. This isn’t a huge beach, he said, fitting maybe a couple hundred people comfortably.
The current fee schedule at the Notte Park beach is as follows:
• North Providence residents, with proof of residency, get in for $2 per person or $4 per carload daily and on weekends. A season pass, for residents only, is $20, with a limit of six people.
• Seniors age 55 and older and those who are handicapped get in for free for themselves as long as they have a pass. Children younger than 10 also get in for free.
• Non-residents pay $10 per person, or $40 per carload. Seniors, handicapped, and children younger than 10 get in for free.
