SMITHFIELD – Eligible residents will be able to take out a low-interest loan of up to $20,000 to replace or repair failing septic and on-site wastewater treatment systems through Rhode Island Housing and Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
On Tuesday, the Smithfield Town Council approved a borrowing program that would use the town as a co-signer for town residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. While capped at $20,000 per household, Smithfield initially will cap loan backing from the Rhode Island Infrastructure bank at $200,000.
The term of the loan will not exceed more than 10 years.
Town Engineer Kevin Cleary presented the new loan program during the meeting, and said loans are distributed by Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank through the Rhode Island Housing application project.
Cleary said RIH will use the town’s good credit and borrowing power to approve loans to eligible applicants. Smithfield can place liens on property and do tax sales to regain any money if the borrowers goes into default, Cleary said.
Once the available money hits $50,000 or less, hardship situations and emergency repairs will be given priority.
According to the new ordinance, loans are for all single-family and multi-family homes, up to three units in size, and are to be used to repair and replace failed and substandard on-site wastewater treatment systems and cesspools within Smithfield.
A Rhode Island certified septic system inspector must find that the existing system is either failed or substandard. Cleary said the loans are made possible to assist in the state’s cesspool phasing out act to remove or replace obsolete cesspool systems.
Cleary said 29 or 39 municipalities have a similar program set up to help residents.
Loans can’t be used for kitchen improvements, additions and remodeling projects, and are not available for institutions or commercial businesses. Rhode Island Housing will help residents in the application process, Cleary said.
Eligible residents must meet the income level ceiling of $85,000 for a single filing applicant or $130,000 if filing jointly. Town Council President Suzy Alba expressed concern that the average median income in Smithfield tends to be higher than other towns, and said she is worried it will not benefit as many people.
“If we run out – it’s first-come, first-serve – at that point, could we do a second round of loans?” Alba asked. Cleary said it is something worth looking into should the issue come up.
For now, he said, he knows of three residents who are interested in the loan program.
Resident Chris O’Connel said most of the homes that need the repairs are older, while new homes have up-to-date systems. He said seniors who will need help repairing septic systems often own older homes.
