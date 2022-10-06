SMITHFIELD – Eligible residents will be able to take out a low-interest loan of up to $20,000 to replace or repair failing septic and on-site wastewater treatment systems through Rhode Island Housing and Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

On Tuesday, the Smithfield Town Council approved a borrowing program that would use the town as a co-signer for town residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. While capped at $20,000 per household, Smithfield initially will cap loan backing from the Rhode Island Infrastructure bank at $200,000.

