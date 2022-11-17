SCITUATE – Don Lachapelle said he had no idea a person in their early 50s could be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, but doctors diagnosed his sister Lucille Lachapelle with Alzheimer’s at 51. He said he quickly learned there was no cure.
Lachapelle lived with the disease for 10 years before she died on May 4, 2020. Two years later, their mother died from the disease at 90, on Aug. 12, 2022, after being 14 years earlier.
Lachapelle, who lives in Scituate, learned much about the disease in those years caring for his mother and sister. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers’ Month, and Lachapelle said the goal of the September Lucille Lachapelle Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament was to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research.
Lachapelle added that his sister was able to outlive her prognosis thanks to the help of her close friends, Lisa and Tina.
Last year, Lachapelle’s charity golf tournament raised more than $9,000 and donated half to the Alzheimer’s Association of Rhode Island. This year, Lachapelle raised $12,000, and donated $4,500 to the AARI and $4,500 to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. The remainder went to a cancer patient who was struggling with medical bills, Lachapelle said.
Lachapelle presented the checks to the various recipients last week.
He said the primary purpose of the foundation and golf tournament is to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, hoping that someday there will be a cure and other families will not have to watch loved ones slowly fade away.
“There is a long way to go in this battle, but every little bit helps,” Lachapelle said.
The second goal is to help families who are struggling financially due to a devastating illness.
Lucille owned a barber shop in Fall River when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and rapidly became unable to run her business. The barber shop was her only source of income, and Lucille was forced to go on disability, at a fraction of her income, and the loss eventually led to personal bankruptcy, Lachapelle said.
“I know that Lu would want to help others that are faced with the same dilemma, so that is why I chose to make this part of the mission of her charitable foundation,” Lachapelle said.
Lachapelle teamed up with the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund and the AARI, which researches preventing, slowing, or reversing Alzheimer’s Disease.
Currently, more than 6.5 million people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease in America, and it is the sixth leading cause of death, and the only cause of death in the top ten with a mortality rate on the rise, Lachapelle said.
Lachapelle explained that treatment and medicine are lowering the mortality rates of diseases like cancer and diabetes, but the death rate for people with Alzheimer’s disease is increasing.
“Researchers are making progress. People need to be more aware of it and more progress needs to be made,” Lachapelle said.
Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia, Lachapelle said, which includes memory loss and other cognitive ability loss serious to interfere with daily life.
Lachapelle said he is already planning next year’s tournament and hopes to raise more after the initial costs of signage were covered this year. Lachapelle said the tournament was held at the Glocester Country Club, which he said will continue to host the tournament in future years.
