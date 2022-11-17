Lucille Lachapelle

Don Lucille started the Lucille Lachapelle Charitable Foundation to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Disease.

SCITUATE – Don Lachapelle said he had no idea a person in their early 50s could be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, but doctors diagnosed his sister Lucille Lachapelle with Alzheimer’s at 51. He said he quickly learned there was no cure.

Lachapelle lived with the disease for 10 years before she died on May 4, 2020. Two years later, their mother died from the disease at 90, on Aug. 12, 2022, after being 14 years earlier.

