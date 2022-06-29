LINCOLN – Lincoln resident Jack Lyle this week announced his candidacy for the Rhode Island State Senate District 17.
He will run as an independent for the seat held by Sen. Thomas Paolino, which includes parts of Lincoln, North Providence and North Smithfield.
Lyle formerly served as a state senator and also for one term as a state representative from District 46. He worked as a school teacher in Lincoln schools for 24 years, and was principal of Central Falls High School and superintendent of Block Island Public Schools.
“Now more than ever, we need thoughtful, pragmatic voices in state government who can listen to both sides and help break through the partisan divisions,” said Lyle in a release. “I’m running for the District 17 State Senate seat because I believe I can be that voice who knows this community, and can get things done for this community. In my roles as a public school teacher, high school principal, superintendent, attorney and former legislator, I’ve taken great pride in my ability to build consensus, and work together with others to reach mutually beneficial outcomes.”
Lyle added, “I am proud of my record during my tenure in the House. It was an honor to support initiatives to protect women’s, seniors’ and workers’ rights. I have championed the need for a line-item veto and an inspector general, as well as increasing the budgets of both DCYF and DEM so that they can be more effective in doing their important work. I have supported the elimination of the car tax, several small business initiatives, and efforts that will result in the reconstruction of Route 146, as well as legislation designed to help raise the level of student achievement across Rhode Island. But there is still much work to be done.”
He said he plans to support policies that help families deal with the effects of inflation, whether it be child tax credits, paid family leave, or further exemptions on retirement income, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.