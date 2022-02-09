NORTH PROVIDENCE – James MacDonald is North Providence’s top speller, and the Ricci Middle School 6th-grader will now represent the town in the Breeze-sponsored Rhode Island State Spelling Bee next month
The local bee for students in grades 4-8 was held virtually last Thursday, Feb. 3.
Five students were knocked out in the initial round of the bee, stumbling over the words “listener,” “quantify,” “demolition,” “kangaroo,” and “monopolize,” leaving 11 spellers standing as they entered the second round.
Round two proved insurmountable for four more spellers, thanks to the words “obsolete,” “sedentary,” “pristine,” and “repercussion.”
The remaining spellers were MacDonald, 5th-graders Christian Berardi (McGuire), Xavier Rich (Stephen Olney) and Ava Machado (Whelan), Birchwood Middle School 7th-grader Jonathan Tang, and 8th-graders Alisha Zhuang (Birchwood) and Yvie Bolduc (Ricci).
Berardi started round three, but forgot the last “e” in “affectionately.” Rich, speaking loudly and clearly, correctly spelled “allergenic,” followed by Machado’s correct spelling of “petrifying.” MacDonald was given the word “adjective,” saying with surprise, “Oh, the word is ‘adjective?’ OK!”
There was a brief pause when Tang’s turn came up, as pronouncer and Ricci Middle School Principal TJ Mellen noticed the student wasn’t on the Zoom call anymore. Tang returned to the call shortly thereafter (he had been booted off), and Mellen joked that they thought he had been abducted by aliens. Tang then misspelled “haphazard,” adding an extra “h.”
At the close of the round, Zhuang, the 2020 winner as a 6th-grader, aced the spelling of “ceramics,” and Bolduc of “sediment.”
In round five, Rich wiped his forehead and let out a sigh of relief after the judges indicated he had correctly spelled “planetarium.”
Machado followed suit with “primitive.” MacDonald spelled “testimony,” Zhuang spelled “heredity,” and Bolduc spelled “perilous.” All five moved onto the next round.
Machado and Rich were eliminated in the fifth round by the words “lividity” and “millennial.”
That left MacDonald, Zhuang and Bolduc in the sixth round of the bee. All three passed onto the next round, spelling “enzyme,” “emporium,” and “cantankerous.”
MacDonald again expressed surprise and delight at his word, “alpaca,” declaring, “That’s easy!” Zhuang followed with the correct spelling of the unusual word “smellfungus,” but Bolduc was eliminated by the word “sesame,” adding an extra “s.”
In a Birchwood vs. Ricci Middle School match-up, MacDonald and Zhuang progressed through rounds eight and nine, spelling “vivacious” and “epilepsy,” followed by “reggae” and “complacency.”
MacDonald started the 10th round, spelling “cornucopia.” His opponent misspelled “patella,” meaning MacDonald would need to secure his victory with a championship word. He did just that, spelling the word “platitude.”
Upon being declared the winner of the bee, MacDonald said, “I didn’t expect this. I don’t know what to say … I did not expect this.”
Mellen thanked participants for going above and beyond in this year’s bee.
The judges for the bee were Kevin Lamoreux, Amanda Donovan and Anthony Pacitto.
The other participating spellers this year included 4th-graders Lucas Tejada (Centredale), Mason Lemire (Greystone), Rayhan Luwaga (McGuire) Oluwasemilore Odenkule (Stephen Olney) and Jayden Pholsina (Whelan), 5th-graders Prence Uyisabye (Centredale) and Aaron Burke (Greystone), and Ricci 6th-grader Daniel Thompson and 7th-grader Issac Remy.
MacDonald will represent North Providence at the statewide bee on March 12 at 10 a.m.
