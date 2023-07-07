LINCOLN – Town Council President Keith Macksoud says that despite the claims of the Budget Board’s Bob Turner, reallocating funds is “authorized under the Town Charter” and a “normal occurrence.”
During the June 20 Town Council meeting, Turner raised concern regarding a resolution which would allow the council to reallocate the remainder of their fiscal year budget to Lighthouse Community Outreach Food Pantry.
In the resolution, the council referenced the first sentence of Chapter 4 Section 8 of the Town Charter, which states, “The Town Council during the last quarter of the budget year may revise allotments between departments, offices and agencies other than the allotments of the School Department and the Board of Water Commissioners.”
Town Solicitor Anthony DeSisto explained that budget control starts with the town administrator during all four quarters of the fiscal year, however in the fourth quarter, the council can make certain decisions regarding the remaining budget.
Section 5-12-4 C of the Town Charter states that “the Town Solicitor shall decide all questions and controversies relative to the legal construction of any and all laws and ordinances affecting the Town as well as the Town Charter and the division of powers and duties created or implied therein.”
Macksoud said the council is well-versed in the charter, but they deferred to DeSisto’s opinion and understanding of it when they made the decision to reallocate funds.
The council meeting took place in late June, and the 2022-2023 fiscal year concluded on June 30, therefore the council was allowed to give the remaining $1,500 from their budget to the pantry, so long as the resolution passed, he said.
Turner told the council and that they had no right to go against the ruling of the Financial Town Meeting and create a new line in a past budget.
“It has nothing to do with the Financial Town Meeting,” Macksoud said. “The charter states that at the Financial Town Meeting, we come up with a budget, and then everyone approves that budget, then determines how much we’re going to tax people in order to spend that budget. The budget has already been approved.”
DeSisto agreed with Macksoud, saying he doesn’t believe the council was going against the power of the Budget Board and the Financial Town Meeting.
Macksoud told The Breeze that in his 18 years on the council, he’s seen the reallocation of funds happen almost every year. “It’s normal course of business,” he said.
Turner had also said that money allocated for the council should only be used for council expenses, and funds should only be reallocated in case of an emergency, which Turner said this is not.
Macksoud said in the past funds had been reallocated for non-emergency but necessary items such as getting new chairs for the chamber.
“It’s things that we needed and we had extra funds to do it, and are used by many,” he said.
Macksoud mentioned that he was confused by how Turner adamantly objected to the resolution to give the council’s extra $1,500 to Lighthouse, but made no comment regarding the resolution that followed directly after, which was authorizing amendments to the operating budget.
“After this was voted on, the next one was basically the same concept citing the same chapter in the charter, which said we can reallocate money from one department to another. It was 10 pages of adjustments, and no one said a word,” he said.
The resolution to reallocate the money to Lighthouse ultimately passed on a 3-1 vote.
In the past, the town has given money to Lighthouse, but Turner said that this year, the food pantry representatives told the Budget Board they had enough funding from other sources, and didn’t need funding from Lincoln.
Macksoud said this claim is false, and that a representative from Lighthouse reached out to Macksoud last fall. Due to miscommunications, funding was not included in the 2023-2024 budget, but Macksoud said Lighthouse is accepting any help they can get, and he believes $1,500 will go a long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.