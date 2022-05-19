LINCOLN – Lincoln’s Town Council President Keith Macksoud announced this week that he’ll be seeking re-election as councilman for District 3.
Macksoud, a two-time war veteran and retired U. S. Army Reserve Lt. Col., said in a press release, “during my tenure on the Town Council, there have been many challenges that have faced our town, and working together with my fellow councilors, the town administrator, school department, and all of our other boards and commissions, the town has flourished into one of the best communities to live and raise a family in the state.”
Macksoud said the past two years have brought greater challenges than ever before, including the “personal and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic; the need to appoint an interim town administrator and hold an election to fill the void left by past administrator Joe Almond; making tough decisions regarding the Financial Town Meeting, Memorial Day Parade, 150th Celebrations, and other events that were affected by state mandates altered our normal landscape and required us to be creative and innovative in how we ran the town, and meet the needs of our taxpayers.”
“Through it all, Lincoln has flourished. We have a newly renovated high school, updated parks and fields, supported our businesses, were able to repave roads, ended the past two fiscal years with surpluses, and much more without a dramatic impact on our taxpayers,” he stated, adding that these are just some of the reasons why he’d like to continue to serve on the council.
“There is still a lot of work to do, and a lot of issues to address.
“As I look back on the past eighteen years, I feel that I have demonstrated that I bring a lot of experience, knowledge and leadership to the table, and that with your vote I can continue to help keep Lincoln the gem of the Blackstone Valley,” he said.
