Amber Jackson Headshot
Amber Jackson

 Photo courtesy of Amber Jackson

PAWTUCKET – Former city resident Amber Jackson is the founder of Black Leaf Tea and Culture shop, which launched in 2019. Business for the online shop sky-rocketed during the pandemic, slowed a bit last year, and is now picking back up.

Jackson crafts all of her teas herself, doing extensive research and going through a lot of trial and error to concoct the best blends that are as good for the body as they are for the pallet. “My favorite is Chai-town,” Jackson said, which is a blend of black pepper and chocolate chai. “Designing tea blends allows me to challenge myself creatively,” she said.

