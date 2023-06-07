A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
PAWTUCKET – Former city resident Amber Jackson is the founder of Black Leaf Tea and Culture shop, which launched in 2019. Business for the online shop sky-rocketed during the pandemic, slowed a bit last year, and is now picking back up.
Jackson crafts all of her teas herself, doing extensive research and going through a lot of trial and error to concoct the best blends that are as good for the body as they are for the pallet. “My favorite is Chai-town,” Jackson said, which is a blend of black pepper and chocolate chai. “Designing tea blends allows me to challenge myself creatively,” she said.
The time it takes for Jackson to create a blend can vary, but her quickest blend to date, which is named Sunday Morning and is made with chamomile, orange peel, lemongrass and spearmint, took her a couple of hours to execute.
Jackson is working on a smoky black tea with vanilla and apricot, which doesn’t have a name yet.
“The best seller changes depending on the season. Right now it is Woosah, which has chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, and catnip,” she said.
Jackson grew up drinking tea and having a tea shop made the most sense for her from a business standpoint.
“It works on the communal side, cultural side, and as a business,” Jackson said. She initially did a food business cohort at Hope and Main in 2018, found a lawyer and did an LLC and trademark as a package to establish legitimacy, she said.
“I started with four tea blends at farmers markets,” she said. “I had a simple four-blend in simple packaging to get business off the ground and going.”
Alongside her tea business, Jackson hosts mixers for young Black professionals as well as tea talks to engage the Black community and celebrate Black culture.
“For the first one, we had 30 or so people to come meet each other and promote their businesses,” Jackson said. “For the tea talks, they are general conversations for those in the Black community; it’s a black-only space with topics such as “what Black men need.” I converted it to Zoom sessions and got to bring in panelists, posting it all on YouTube.”
Jackson’s teas are sold at Wild Flour Vegan Bakery, Bay Berry Garden, Bay Berry Beer Hall, Notes Coffee, and the CIC building in downtown Providence. She is in the process of opening up a physical storefront, which she hopes to have within the next year.
For now, Jackson said that having an e-commerce business expands her bandwidth to sell product nationally, and internationally, once she is ready. She also plans to convert the tea talks to a quarterly digital magazine and may be doing another young Black professionals event in October.
