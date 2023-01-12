MAE organization
Buy Now

Volunteers for the Mae Organization distributes meals in Woonsocket.

 Photo courtesy of Woonsocket Community Meal Page

WOONSOCKET – Marie Boutin, of the MAE Organization, says she’s passionate about helping people, putting on “quite the operation” at Bouley Field with Help the Homeless RI to distribute hot meals each Sunday.

Boutin, a resident of Cumberland, is the lead team member to distribute meals to the homeless and less fortunate of the city.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.