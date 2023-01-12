WOONSOCKET – Marie Boutin, of the MAE Organization, says she’s passionate about helping people, putting on “quite the operation” at Bouley Field with Help the Homeless RI to distribute hot meals each Sunday.
Boutin, a resident of Cumberland, is the lead team member to distribute meals to the homeless and less fortunate of the city.
The Cranston-based MAE Organization was founded in 2008 by Martinha Javid. Their mission is to promote healing and mental wellness for at-risk individuals and those affected by homelessness by providing basic life needs such as food, shelter and support while uplifting the spirit with therapeutic services focusing on wellness.
Boutin says that every week, the organization, along with Community Care Alliance and We Share Hope give out about 120 to 150 meals. They have a team of volunteers who are assigned to cook and are also assigned to bag lunches at home with their families. Many churches and other non-profits in the area also help out every weekend.
Along with Woonsocket, the MAE Organization also serves many other locations in the state that experience homelessness, including in Warwick and Kennedy Plaza in Providence.
“When we have enough volunteers we have relationships with people and always try to get them into housing if we can,” said Boutin.
Boutin says that COVID caused many changes, including an increase of individuals in need of essentials. Along with food, the MAE Organization also provides tents, sleeping bags, and various toiletries. It also helps in settling people into their homes after being homeless for a specific amount of time.
Boutin recalls recently delivering a TV and stand to a mother and daughter in Exeter with her husband.
“We want to support people to be successful once they are housed,” she said.
Boutin said that the group, along with Community Care Alliance and Safe Haven Counseling, will be providing yoga classes for those who may be struggling with mental health issues but can’t afford treatment.
“We’re going to be having a van to transport people to some of the programs,” she said.
After a Woonsocket homeless encampment was bulldozed last week, Boutin says she was taken aback by public comments made by Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino that there are several nonprofits in the city and that maybe they should be doing “better.”
“We’re all volunteers not being paid, and we go out every single week to a city that’s not ours,” she said. “Everyone should be helping these people. It’s not up to a 501(c)(3) to solve the problem of housing.”
Boutin says the group needs young people to volunteer to move donated furniture for deliveries. She said they are currently looking for a space to keep their donations.
MAE Organization will be holding their annual “Be the Light” Fundraising Gala on Feb. 18.
