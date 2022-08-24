Almost ready for action
The new football field at North Providence High School is nearly complete.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The new North Providence football field complex, after months of proving the adage that things sometimes have to look way worse before they look better, is set to be completed on time by Sept. 1, say officials.

“It’s looking magnificent,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week, telling The Breeze that local TV stations are planning to highlight the complex as they launch into the new season. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback.”

