NORTH PROVIDENCE – The new North Providence football field complex, after months of proving the adage that things sometimes have to look way worse before they look better, is set to be completed on time by Sept. 1, say officials.
“It’s looking magnificent,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week, telling The Breeze that local TV stations are planning to highlight the complex as they launch into the new season. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback.”
Lombardi concedes that he had his doubts about whether the field from R.A.D. Sports would be complete on time after watching its seemingly slow progress, but it’s all coming together for the new turf field, track and stands.
“It’s moving pretty good up there,” he said.
The old concession stand is remaining for now, but underground utility infrastructure has been added for a future addition of a new facility. The thought, said Lombardi, is to use some of the town’s planned new school bond and wrap that work into it and “maybe do a little more with it” than otherwise would have happened.
“It’s going to be updated at some point,” he said.
The town will be doing some work in the abutting parking lot before the start of the football season, said Lombardi, including adding some speed bumps to slow traffic and enhance safety for those visiting.
At a North Providence School Committee meeting scheduled for this evening, Aug. 24, school board member Chuck Pollock will present his request to rededicate the new football field in honor of the late Lance Cpl. Matthew K. Serio.
Pollock told The Breeze he had at least a half-dozen people reach out to him about it, which is why he placed the matter on the agenda. He said he expects some supporters of the idea to be there for the meeting.
“I’m hoping to make and pass a motion to send it to the council and mayor’s office,” he said.
Pollock said he didn’t know Serio personally, but he knows plenty of him.
“He’s a hero (who) paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
Serio was the former high school football player and Marine who was killed during fighting in Iraq in April of 2004, hit by shrapnel as he worked to quell an uprising in Fallujah. His unit, the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 3rd Platoon, Charlie Company, was one of the first into Iraq at the start of the war. Serio had been considering a career in law enforcement.
