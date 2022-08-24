PAWTUCKET – In Pawtucket, when one of six district City Council members makes a recommendation on a food or alcohol license, the rest of the council almost always goes along with their opinion.
On Aug. 10, Domingo Monteiro came before the council’s Board of License Commissioners seeking a Class BV victualer license to open Still on Main Pizzeria in the front storefront of the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St., to sell food and alcohol.
Alexis Schuette, the outgoing first-term council member representing Council District 4, who has at times clashed with business owners amid problems with liquor license holders in the downtown, said she wasn’t ready to recommend approval, asking instead for a postponement. She said she has “a particular to my vetting” of licenses, and would want to visit the location first to make sure all of her questions are addressed. Schuette had asked Monteiro about what sort of alcohol he plans to sell, and he had said it would be a mix of different types of drinks.
Councilor Elena Vasquez, one of three at-large council members representing the whole city to then speak on the matter, said she respected Schuette’s stance, but she didn’t have any concerns and didn’t see an issue with approving the license that evening.
Councilor Mike Araujo also said he didn’t see a need to postpone, also concurring that the owner of EP Kitchen, which previously operated here, never had any issues.
Councilor Melissa DaRosa said she too trusts that the owners know what they’re doing, saying that unless Schuette had a specific concern to bring up, she didn’t see a need for a delay.
Councilor Terry Mercer also agreed, questioning the need for a site visit when Monteiro had sufficiently answered all questions asked of him. He noted how the council does traditionally go with the recommendation of the district council representative, but didn’t see the wisdom in that in this case.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak also agreed, saying the owner is ready to go and there was no need for a delay.
Schuette then responded that she didn’t appreciate the insinuation that she was trying to hold up the license, saying liquor licenses are up to the district council member. She said a visit and conversation would help her feel confident about approving the license, saying Monteiro didn’t run EP Kitchen, so he’s “a new person to me” and this is her community and her district that she’s watching out for.
If other council members want to put it on the record that she’s wasting someone’s time, fine, Schuette said. Given what’s transpired with other establishments in the area, said Schuette, she has “a certain spidey-sense” to ensure safety measures and make sure she can work with the license holder down the road.
Schuette said she gets where other council members are coming from, but to be honest, “I don’t care,” because she didn’t feel she was wasting anyone’s time but simply protecting the community as she sees fit.
She said she didn’t like the insinuations that she was sacrificing Monteiro’s revenue based on an unimportant concern, again repeating that she doesn’t care if other members don’t find her concern to be important. Council members postpone action on licenses all the time, she told colleagues, but “do what you want to do.”
The council first voted 5-2 not to go along with Schuette’s request to postpone, with Martins Stachowiak voting with Schuette. When the vote then came up for the license, it was 6-1, with only Schuette opposed.
