NORTH PROVIDENCE – In making the case that the North Providence Zoning Board should overturn the Planning Board’s rejection of a condo development off Mainella Street, an attorney for developer Armand Cortellesso attempted to use specific quotes to discredit the earlier denial.
The Zoning Board of Review, sitting as the Board of Appeal, rejected the bid from Cortellesso and his team to have the denial overturned during a Sept. 15 meeting. No new testimony was allowed by anyone involved during deliberations.
The Breeze reported last week that the board had voted 5-0 to reject the appeal of the Planning Board’s denial of the master plan for four duplexes and eight total units on Mainella Street.
The next step, if Cortellesso chooses to appeal again, would be to Rhode Island Superior Court.
Attorney Jack McGreen made the case during the Sept. 15 meeting that the developer could choose to build a pair of duplexes on the property with no permissions needed from the town. In that case, he said, the character of the neighborhood would change no matter what, negating the claimed loss of character from the proposed project.
McGreen said Planning Board member Shane Piche’s previous comment about the condo project being like stuffing “10 pounds in a five-pound bag” related to density, which is not a valid reason to deny. The comprehensive plan calls for less density, he said, but the zoning ordinance trumps the comprehensive plan.
McGreen made the case that Cortellesso addressed numerous issues that officials previously had with the project.
Attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore said the board can’t substitute its own judgment for that of the Planning Board and that the Zoning Board of Appeal needs to show great deference to that decision unless there was a procedural or prejudicial issue or clear error or a lack of support for the decision based on the weight of evidence on the record, following specific standards with clear and unambiguous reasoning.
Morris Salvatore said the appeal came without the required statements on what was done wrong, and she didn’t see a valid reason for the action based on what she believes was a reasonable decision by the Planning Board. She said Piche’s comment was specifically related to the character of the neighborhood, not density.
Much of the conversation on Sept. 15 revolved around confusion within the town’s zoning ordinance, with lots of asterisks and contradictions related to complex density regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.