NORTH PROVIDENCE – In making the case that the North Providence Zoning Board should overturn the Planning Board’s rejection of a condo development off Mainella Street, an attorney for developer Armand Cortellesso attempted to use specific quotes to discredit the earlier denial.

The Zoning Board of Review, sitting as the Board of Appeal, rejected the bid from Cortellesso and his team to have the denial overturned during a Sept. 15 meeting. No new testimony was allowed by anyone involved during deliberations.

