The site for the proposed Sunn Builders development would have a traffic light at its entrance across from the proposed Smithfield Village, creating a four-way intersection on Route 44, just before Esmond Street.
SMITHFIELD – A development on Route 44 is expected to move forward despite losing its “anchor” store.
During last Thursday’s Planning Board meeting, the board scheduled a site visit at the proposed development, across from the old Club 44 on Putnam Pike. The board first heard another round of plans from developer Sunn Builders for retail businesses, a car wash and connecting residential units in Johnston.
Unfortunately, said attorney Timothy Kane, the development’s “anchor” store, Big Bear Hunting and Fishing, backed out of the deal after plans were submitted to the Planning Board.
The plans for Big Bear included an outdoor shooting range.
“It may not, probably will not happen,” Kane said.
Big Bear owner Will Worthy confirmed he is not planning to move to that location for an expansion.
Representing the developer, Kane explained that the owner, David Loffredo, has seven lots at 272 Putnam Pike with four in Smithfield and three in Johnston, for about 14 acres total.
Developers plan for a car wash and retail units on the Smithfield side of the development. The Johnston side will be home to the residential portion of the development, including 21 condo units.
The car wash will feature a self-serve bay with 24 parking spaces with vacuums.
Kane said as the developer finds new tenants, they will need to continue to return to the Zoning Board for special use permits, if necessary.
Engineer John Shevlin of Pare Engineering discussed traffic studies with the board, and explained that they involve working with the developer of the proposed Smithfield Village at 355 Putnam Pike. Smithfield Village proposes 124 residential units, including 25 low-income units, in five residential buildings, as well as 22 commercial units. Club 44 would be demolished for the entrance.
Smithfield Village attorney Joelle Rocha said last February that the developers were struggling to find tenants for the proposed hotel on site, and received a one-year extension on the project.
The two developers worked together to mitigate traffic by matching driveways across from one another and installing a traffic light in plans, said Shevlin.
He said current traffic counts are lower than initially studied in 2017, so the study used conservative numbers closer to 2017 than now. Adding the development would lower levels of service on Route 44 toward Esmond Street from a “C” rating, or good, to a “D” rating, or acceptable, during peak hours. He said other areas would go from a “B” level to a “C” level.
“It will still work very well,” Shevlin said.
The key point that improved both proposed developments is the traffic light creating a four-way intersection with the developments aligning on Route 44. That will allow left and right entry and exit from both developments, which was not proposed before they were working together. Further, Shevlin said, the new light will work with the light on Esmond Street to possibly deter accidents at both intersections.
Going forward, Shevlin said developers will continue to work with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to finalize site plans for stormwater plans, road plans and a traffic study.
Brian King of Crossman Engineering said the site has a steep slope, and required planners to create a winding driveway. He said the retail space is totals nearly 30,000 square feet.
The site visit will be held on May 6 at 9 a.m. and will be open to the public. Additional details will be posted online. The master plan will return to the board for a decision on May 18.
