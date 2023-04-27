Sunn Builders development
The site for the proposed Sunn Builders development would have a traffic light at its entrance across from the proposed Smithfield Village, creating a four-way intersection on Route 44, just before Esmond Street.

 Breeze photo by Jacquelyn Moorehead

SMITHFIELD – A development on Route 44 is expected to move forward despite losing its “anchor” store.

During last Thursday’s Planning Board meeting, the board scheduled a site visit at the proposed development, across from the old Club 44 on Putnam Pike. The board first heard another round of plans from developer Sunn Builders for retail businesses, a car wash and connecting residential units in Johnston.

