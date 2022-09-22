Dylan Rodas

CUMBERLAND – A Monastery Heights neighborhood that’s seen more than its share of high-profile crime headlines over the past few years experienced another shocker this week, as a new house that had replaced a dilapidated old home was revealed to be a hub for drug distribution.

The announcement that Dylan Rodas, the man who recently purchased the property at 49 Rhode Island Ave. and built a new home there, was responsible for the likely largest bust involving fake Adderall pills ever came as a shock to residents, some of whom had wondered what was happening when they saw the house being searched in late March.

