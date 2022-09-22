CUMBERLAND – A Monastery Heights neighborhood that’s seen more than its share of high-profile crime headlines over the past few years experienced another shocker this week, as a new house that had replaced a dilapidated old home was revealed to be a hub for drug distribution.
The announcement that Dylan Rodas, the man who recently purchased the property at 49 Rhode Island Ave. and built a new home there, was responsible for the likely largest bust involving fake Adderall pills ever came as a shock to residents, some of whom had wondered what was happening when they saw the house being searched in late March.
Rodas and Rodas Construction Co. purchased the home at 49 Rhode Island Ave. in October of 2020, according to town real estate records. Town officials last year approved variances for construction of a garage on the property.
Other major incidents to occur within a quarter-mile of that home in recent years include:
• The unsolved murder of Stanley Stowik;
• The conclusion of a massive statewide manhunt for a man who stole a state police cruiser and was connected to another man shot and killed by police near Providence Place Mall;
• And a string of robberies by repeat criminal David Paiva in 2019, which led to his arrest.
• And an arson fire near a pickup truck on Diamond Hill Road in 2020.
According to documents unsealed in federal court in Rhode Island this week, Rodas, 27, agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in connection with the seizure of approximately 660,500 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit Adderall pills, the largest known seizure of its kind in the country, announced U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
Rodas has been detained in federal custody since his arrest on March 28, as an expansive Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation continues following the seizure of the pills, which weighed a total of approximately 660 pounds, approximately 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, 1,000 fake Oxycodone fentanyl-laced pills, two motorized pill presses, 250 grams of cocaine, $15,000 in cash, and seven handguns, including two “ghost guns.”
“This is believed to be the largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills to date, and among the largest single methamphetamine seizures by DEA’s New England Field Division,” stated a release.
Rodas was taken down with the help of a confidential source who worked with authorities.
Prosecutors are seeking to send Rodas to prison for 10 years as part of his plea agreement. When authorities arrested him, he led them to his parents’ home on Diamond Hill Road, where they found drugs locked in the basement as part of a drug production workspace maintained by Rodas.
Cunha said the release of the drugs onto the streets would have had a “devastating” and “staggering” impact on local communities.
Addressing the burgeoning trafficking of methamphetamine into Rhode Island and New England, Cunha commented that, “...for a long time, we here in New England have been spared the full impact of methamphetamine, a drug that has blighted lives in so many other communities across the country. Those days, I regret to say, are over, with meth increasingly making its presence felt in Rhode Island and across the Northeast.” Cunha added, “This prosecution, which involves the seizure of what I can only term industrial scale quantities of meth, is a wake-up call that we cannot be complacent – that we cannot treat meth as a problem that happens elsewhere.”
“DEA is committed to investigating individuals like Mr. Rodas who are responsible for distributing lethal drugs, like the fake pills containing methamphetamine in this case, to the citizens of Rhode Island,” said DEA New England Division Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take methamphetamine off the streets, lives are saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative local, state and federal law enforcement efforts in Rhode Island and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey Veroni.
