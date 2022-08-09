CUMBERLAND – Seven people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fireworks incident at CumberlandFest last Saturday night, Aug. 6.
At around 10:10 p.m., 10 minutes into the display billed as the largest in the area, public safety crews responded after pyrotechnic material was discharged but failed to explode in the air, coming into close contact with people on the ground.
“This incident was part of the professional display,” said Fire Chief Nick Anderson in a statement. “While the fireworks show was ongoing, a single projectile from the display malfunctioned and did not travel on its intended trajectory. This resulted in the device landing on the ground in vicinity of spectators.
Public safety crews responded and acted in accordance with a pre-incident plan created for this event. Crews rendered medical attention to those injured. A total of three ambulances, two from Cumberland and one from Woonsocket, were called to the scene. Seven people, including four children and three adults, were transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal's Office was immediately called to the scene for an origin and cause investigation. The state office is the point of contact for the any comments regarding their concluded investigation.
The Cumberland Fire Department is reminding residents to always have an escape plan for public gatherings, including noting one’s closest exit for safety.
“Additionally, if you see something, say something to an official,” said Anderson.
