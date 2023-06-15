NORTH SMITHFIELD – A new major land development will soon be underway on Industrial Drive as New England Truck Solutions continues to expand, according to owner Jason Jarvis.
Jarvis requested and received conceptual master plan approval from the Planning Board last Thursday, June 8, to demolish an existing 3,420-square-foot Quonset hut structure at 125 Industrial Drive and construct a new 9,000-square-foot commercial building that will be used as an auto body and paint shop to supplement the existing truck repair facility at 125 Industrial Road.
Residents who live next to the development were present during the meeting to voice concerns about the project, but were assured that nothing would change significantly about what’s happening currently at New England Truck Solutions.
According to Jarvis, because of the expansion of his company, the current 75-foot existing booth they have been working with since 2009 is not sufficient.
“This new booth would be better for the environment and the workplace,” he said during the meeting of the company geared around sales and services to trucks, including auto body and graphics.
Planning Board member Lucien Benoit asked Jarvis if there would be any chemicals that would be harmful to the water supply down the street. Jarvis said that his chemicals are all EPA approved, and his company has been certified since they moved here back in 2005. Industrial Drive is also considered to be exempt from the overlay district in North Smithfield.
“All the paints are EPA approved. The state of Rhode Island is really strict on auto body and truck repair facilities,” he said. The new system that they would use to filter the air, according to Jarvis, would also be better than the air we breathe.
Planning Board member Cynthia Roberts, who indicated that she is being educated on protecting drinking water through the Water Supply Review Committee, asked if it would be possible to consider a roof with a low-impact design, but Engineer Joe Casali said that they just aren’t there yet.
“They have good intent, but they’re not there yet, the maintenance of them is so, if you don’t maintain them you leave yourself with a real problem,” he said.
Jarvis said he has recently purchased green power vehicles and is in talks with the state as the company owns land across the street that can support solar.
The board voted to approve the application, with Chairperson Gary Palardy joking that this was the first application without a single stipulation.
Jarvis said he currently has 17 employees from North Smithfield and is always looking for more help and giving opportunities to local residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.