PAWTUCKET – The long-awaited mixed-use redevelopment of Narragansett Park Plaza is moving into its official phases, undergoing conceptual master plan review by the Pawtucket City Planning Commission this week.
Kelly Coates, president of the Carpionato Group behind the project, told The Valley Breeze that this week’s deliberations represent the first full phase of the project, centering on the portion of the property fronting on Newport Avenue, in front of the former Stop & Shop.
Coates previously indicated plans to get some of the commercial components of the 238,000-square-foot “regional shopping center” on the Pawtucket/East Providence line up and running and gaining revenue amid global financial woes that have changed the dynamics for developments.
The Breeze reported last November that the latest version of plans for the plaza, delayed since the early days of the pandemic, showed more than triple the residential space that was originally proposed and none of the 118,770 square feet of office space that was included in the proposal. The demand for office space plummeted during and since the pandemic.
The Planning Commission was set to consider the master plan for phase one on Tuesday, July 18.
Plans from Carpionato show the front part of the property housing the new Taco Bell, a Town Fair Tire relocated from the back portion of the property, a combined T-Mobile and restaurant building, a Starbucks and another unnamed business in a separate building, and another standalone restaurant. They would all be located in front of the redeveloped Planet Fitness facility. Previous versions of the plans showed an on-the-go Buffalo Wild Wings.
Coates said there are some slight modifications to the plans, and there are “a lot of other fun things to announce” soon about the project. These latest plans enable the company to get going on the project, he said.
Coates said they’re also not quite ready to announce what will take the place of the former Stop & Shop.
Under current plans, the rear portion of the plaza running parallel with Newport Avenue will be demolished, Coates reiterated this week, while the portion of the plaza running in line with the former 58,000-square-foot grocery store will be maintained.
The back portion of the property is now targeted for residential development. Plans last November showed nine three-story residential buildings, each marked for 24 units, for a total of 216. Coates said at the time that the plan is for up to 250 housing units.
The in-progress retail spaces along Newport Avenue are “really setting the tone for the project,” Coates said at the time.
About half of all retail and residential space is expected to be in Pawtucket, when all is said and done, and the other half will be on the East Providence side of the city line.
