CENTRAL FALLS – With their new elective, Central Falls students are honing their writing skills and learning about the impact of local journalism.
Central Falls High School teacher Vincent Schultz said he was able to start the journalism class last year after the school introduced a new six-period schedule. The elective was initially designed for multilingual students. This year, Schultz said he has both native English speakers in the class and multilingual students.
The school doesn’t have a student newspaper just yet, but Schultz said students are able to contribute stories and photos completed in class to the staff newsletter. Going forward, Schultz said he hoped the class will draw in more students who are interested in journalism. With enough members, he said, they could assign student editors and consider starting their own paper at the high school.
“The writing component is really important,” Schultz said. “But it’s the social skills and community building that a newspaper can do that I want the students to experience.”
Last Friday, Dec. 16, students transcribed interviews and tackled their latest writing assignments. Schultz said most of the stories students were pursuing were focused on topics connected to the school district. Topics included interviewing the high school’s outgoing athletic director, covering students reciting famous lines from William Shakespeare plays during a Dec. 15 event, and speaking with educators, such as Manny Ramos and others, who are alumni of Central Falls High School and have returned to teach.
Schultz, who received his bachelor’s degree in journalism and worked in media before becoming a teacher about six years ago, said speaking with teachers and fellow students has helped many build confidence in their interviewing skills. After students get more used to this, he said, he hopes to expand story topics to opportunities found outside of the high school building.
As part of the elective course, students learn how to categorize news stories as hard news, opinion pieces, sports, and arts and entertainment. They focus on the news determinants of the articles they write and read, including timeliness, impact on their community, the prominence of the piece, and human interest elements.
The class has helped students build confidence in their writing and media literacy ability with fact-checking skills. Schultz said students look at different media sites to learn how to determine reputable sources from others such as satire sources.
“What can I do to fact-check something before I just accept it as truth? I think that has been a really critical aspect,” he said.
Students Bianca Andrade, a sophomore, and Rapha Depina, a senior, participated in the elective for the first time this year. Andrade said her uncle, who works in the high school, encouraged her to take the course. While at first hesitant, she said she has had fun with the assignments, most recently interviewing her biology teacher.
“I felt like I lacked a little bit in my writing skills, and this class has really helped me uplift those skills and really explore those areas,” Depina said.
For one recent assignment, he interviewed Central Falls Library Secretary Erin Champagne. Depina said she was one of the first staff members he connected with after he moved to Central Falls when he was younger, and enjoyed spending the time learning more about her outside of the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.