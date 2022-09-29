LINCOLN — The Lincoln Town Council was confused at best when a local resident came to them last week seeking help with his lawsuit over Lincoln’s community garden.
Andrew Mallon is suing the town’s director of public works and a volunteer garden manager for upwards of $3 million, alleging that he was kicked out of the garden after complaining about the loss of his personal property.
In short, Mallon has accused the community garden managers of removing and destroying personal property when they decided to raze and re-till the entire site last year. He said he was initially told that gardeners could apply for compensation, but said they were later “blackmailed” with threats of closing the garden or banning those who sought compensation.
The only rule he broke, Mallon said, is speaking to The Breeze for a story about these concerns. Gardeners are limited from contacting the media, he said.
In a letter to the council on last week’s meeting agenda, Mallon filed a motion for a protective order “to protect gardeners from exercising free speech and being penalized for this rule-breaking if they respond to communications about this issue and lawsuit.”
He asked the council to rescind “freedom of speech restrictions on gardeners,” so that they may testify and communicate openly. He came before them in-person to ask the same last Tuesday.
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto confirmed the fact that Mallon has filed a lawsuit in Superior Court seeking damages in the amount of $3 million. The case is being defended by the town’s insurance carrier, the R.I. Interlocal Risk Management Trust.
“In speaking with the attorney for the trust that’s handling the matter, he asked that there be no communications because of the litigation,” DeSisto said, and that all communications be forwarded to that attorney handling the case.
When Mallon moved to respond to DeSisto, the solicitor asked him sternly to “stop right there.”
“Because there’s a lawsuit out there for $3 million and the town’s insurance carrier is involved, we’re bound to follow their directions on this,” DeSisto said. “You chose to go to court … that’s your forum now. This is not the forum anymore.”
Mallon has a right to come before the council during public comment, DeSisto said, “but other than that there’s nothing you can do. There’s a lawsuit.” The council can’t help, he said, encouraging Mallon to consult with his own attorney for legal advice.
The council responded with a motion to deny the claim and send it to the trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.