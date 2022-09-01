LINCOLN – A Lincoln resident with a prior history of threatening legal action is suing those in charge of the town’s community garden for several million dollars, alleging that he was booted out of the garden for complaining about the town’s decision to plow over the field last year.

Andrew Mallon is suing Thomas Rossi, a volunteer garden manager, and Lincoln Director of Public Works Michael Gagnon for “the destruction and theft of personal property and the prevention of claims of compensation by use of blackmail, deceptions and retaliation.”

