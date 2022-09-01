LINCOLN – A Lincoln resident with a prior history of threatening legal action is suing those in charge of the town’s community garden for several million dollars, alleging that he was booted out of the garden for complaining about the town’s decision to plow over the field last year.
Andrew Mallon is suing Thomas Rossi, a volunteer garden manager, and Lincoln Director of Public Works Michael Gagnon for “the destruction and theft of personal property and the prevention of claims of compensation by use of blackmail, deceptions and retaliation.”
An attorney for Rossi and Gagnon declined to comment on the complaint, other than to say he’s “confident we’ll prevail.”
Mallon, who has been involved with the garden for a decade, said his troubles began in 2019 when the town’s Department of Public Works took over management of the garden from the Lincoln Conservation Commission. Rossi was asked to serve as a liaison between the garden and the DPW.
That same year, Mallon threatened to sue his neighbor for stopping Mallon’s children from cutting through the neighbor’s yard on their way to school. He alleged that the path was under a prescriptive easement – an easement upon another’s property acquired by continued use without permission of the owner for a legally-defined period.
In April of last year, Rossi emailed gardeners to alert them to upcoming work planned by the DPW to install new perimeter fencing with a gate and combination lock. Gardeners were asked to remove all of their interior fencing within in the next seven days.
The town then plowed over the garden ahead of the 2021 planting season to make way for new fencing and enhanced water stations. Gardeners were informed that any items left behind were moved to the top of the hill, under the grapevine.
Mallon said he visited the garden that week to find that it had been “leveled and destroyed, the soil tilled and the personal property of the gardeners had actually been destroyed and removed.”
That property, he said, included fencing, fabric mulch, staples and plot markers, ornaments and a drip-irrigation water conservation system which he said covered half of the gardens.
“Thousands of dollars of damages had been incurred without warning and with explicit assurances that property would not be harmed,” he alleged in the suit, continuing that Rossi and Gagnon “should have known that they were destroying and/or stealing the personal property of private citizens who had been permitted to have said property at the gardens.”
By neglecting their duty to protect the gardeners, Mallon said the garden directors intentionally inflicted emotional distress. He alleges that Gagnon and Rossi “conspired to undertake these criminal and tortious acts and deceived the gardeners.”
Further, Mallon suggested that he was kicked out of the garden when he encouraged his fellow gardeners to file for compensation with the town. He alleges that Rossi “threatened Mallon and others on behalf of Gagnon, that any gardeners who complained or sought compensation would be banned.”
Mallon said he expressed that he still intended to participate in the garden this spring, but was informed by Rossi in March that he was “no longer a member of the community garden.”
He said they justified the ban by accusing him of spraying chemicals or other weed deterrents, and saying that Mallon agreed to leave. Mallon denied spraying prohibited chemicals, and said he never agreed to leave.
Thus, Mallon has accused the garden managers of extortion, blackmail and conspiracy, among other charges. He’s asking for injunctive relief to restore his access to the gardens, plus $3 million in damages – $1 million in compensatory funds and $2 million in punitive damages.
He has demanded a jury trial.
Town Administrator Phil Gould declined to weigh in on an ongoing legal matter, but said they would let the process run its course.
“When we had our farmers market they were there representing the community garden. It’s a great place … we just need to make sure people are following the rules,” he said, declining to comment further.
