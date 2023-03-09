WOONSOCKET – Pierre Fontaine says every time he enters the Museum of Work & Culture on South Main Street, he can feel the presence of his late father, a man who was an integral part of putting the museum together.
“It’s nice to go there and kind of just know that his presence is infused there to some degree,” he said.
This month, as French ancestors celebrate Francophonie month, Fontaine, now of New York, said he can’t help but think about his father, Bernard Fontaine, who was a lifelong Woonsocket resident. His brother Andre still lives here.
His father was friends with Ray Bacon, a retired Woonsocket High School history teacher and former co-director of the museum who was originally instructed by former Mayor Charles Baldelli to examine the feasibility of creating the museum. Bacon pulled in the elder Fontaine to help with the project. Bernard worked at the Franklin Mill Store until he was 75, when he became a tour guide for the museum.
“He was very creative,” said Fontaine, who added that his father was also a Korean War veteran.
“He painted the most beautiful watercolors, and he did tapestries for the various churches he belonged to,” he said.
Fontaine said they knew his father had many skill sets to offer, besides being able to speak French to tourists who came to visit the museum. His father was tasked with designing the tenement house exhibit at the museum. A piano that had sat in the basement of Fontaine’s childhood home was also donated, along with old photos of family members.
“They had the piano in the basement that I grew up playing, and nobody was playing because I was living in New York now,” he said.
“It’s remarkable to walk in there and just sort of feel like I know every single person in those photos, and I knew them and I did know them, you know?” he said.
Fontaine would work as a part-time employee for the museum for 17 years and became a significant contributor in the museum’s success. He was also a member of the Woonsocket Watercolors Club.
“He was a very talented person,” his son said. Fontaine recalls his father painting a portrait for the home he once lived in at Upland Road that is still located in the original house, and how his father also was a big factor in his senior project at SUNY State.
Fontaine died in 2021 at the age of 95. His wife, Jeanne d’Arc (Melancon) Fontaine, died in 2011. They had been married for 57 years.
His son says the museum has been so kind to his family due to what his father has contributed. He remembers his dad as someone who loved working, loved painting, but most of all loved people.
“There’s nothing in the exhibit that really exhibits anything that he did creatively, beyond the fact that he designed it,” said Fontaine, “...It doesn’t really even capture a tenth of what he could do.”
