LINCOLN – Manville resident George Liberty is warning ATV riders in the area toward the rear of the Handy Pond Preserve off Old River Road to beware of rebar and wooden stakes that someone has been placing in the woods in an apparent attempt to stop riders.
Liberty said he goes slowly through the area when on his four-wheeler, but he knows many younger people go flying through on their ATVs and dirt bikes and he doesn’t want to see anyone hurt badly or killed.
Liberty said he’s not sure exactly who owns the property where he’s been finding the items.
“Even if they’re on your property, you can’t set traps for people,” he said. “I’ve never seen this.”
Liberty said he suspects that some riders might be cutting through the edge of the property owned by the Manville Sportsmen’s Rod and Gun Club.
