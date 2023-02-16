WOONSOCKET – A bid by City Councilor Garrett Mancieri to streamline electronic processing and payments in all city departments was postponed at the Feb. 6 meeting over concerns that it needs more homework behind it.
Mancieri, clearly frustrated after saying he felt like he addressed concerns related to the resolution, said it feels like progress in Woonsocket is often held up for no reason, and he doesn’t understand why.
Mancieri said he feels passionately that Woonsocket needs to streamline processing for applications, permits and licensing, and people come to him “on a constant basis” telling him that they think the process should be easier and modernized for efficiency to better serve residents and business owners.
But other council members and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said they didn’t feel the resolution was quite ready, taking issue with the portion of the document calling for vendor Apex Technology Group to provide monthly progress updates without first having something in writing.
Finance Director Christine Chamberland said more research is needed, saying the work isn’t within the scope of the current contract with Apex and that fees aren’t currently defined to know that it would be worth mandating that the city offer credit card processing.
Mancieri said there’s no mandate, saying this is just meant to send the message to people that the city is working toward something better. He said he wants it in place before new people are hired so they know this is the process that’s getting done, whether that’s within months or a year.
The city has gotten more advanced in some areas, but people are asking for more, and this would be a sign that they’re moving forward.
He added that he spoke with a top representative at Apex and they were excited about the change and that there was no discussion over an obligation to pay more money to the company.
Member David Soucy said he didn’t find the proposal to be onerous, saying he felt the resolution would keep the issue on the front burner and the council could then have work sessions with the vendor.
Baldelli-Hunt said there was a general feeling within departments of people being on edge when they found out about the resolution. She said the administration is trying to make advancements, but a work session should be called first to sort through any issues with the company.
The mayor said it’s important to figure out what departments and the vendor have and need when it comes to implementing such a mandate. The less cash the city handles, the better, she said.
Soucy then said that a workshop with everyone in the room makes sense, adding that everyone wants the same thing. Council President Chris Beauchamp said they don’t know which departments are using credit cards now, and that information is important.
Mancieri reiterated that he doesn’t see this resolution as a mandate, saying the monthly reports within it could be a simple sentence. He said all he was looking for was some support to move this forward, and he doesn’t understand the pushback to something that shouldn’t be controversial. Woonsocket continues to see “endless objection” to good initiatives until nothing is left of them, he said.
“It’s about what people want and ask for,” he said.
But his colleagues disagreed, with Beauchamp saying that the resolution set forth requirements of the mayor to request that all departments work with Apex and requiring the monthly reports.
Member Brian Thompson also agreed that the matter should be tabled, though he said he’s a huge supporter of streamlining operations.
Mancieri said he would entertain a motion to table the matter, but only if a work session was set up.
(1) comment
You want progress Mancieri? How about doing something about out of control taxation.
Looks like last year's fiasco is quickly being swept under the rug. From what i was told at City Hall, all the tax appeals have been sent to the black hole of the city's legal department.
