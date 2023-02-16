WOONSOCKET – A bid by City Councilor Garrett Mancieri to streamline electronic processing and payments in all city departments was postponed at the Feb. 6 meeting over concerns that it needs more homework behind it.

Mancieri, clearly frustrated after saying he felt like he addressed concerns related to the resolution, said it feels like progress in Woonsocket is often held up for no reason, and he doesn’t understand why.

Tags

(1) comment

James Peters
James Peters

You want progress Mancieri? How about doing something about out of control taxation.

Looks like last year's fiasco is quickly being swept under the rug. From what i was told at City Hall, all the tax appeals have been sent to the black hole of the city's legal department.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.