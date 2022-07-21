SMITHFIELD – High temperatures combined with humidity will bring heat indexes into the high 90s this week, said Smithfield Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Manni, who recommends people seek shelter and relief from the heat.
Manni said the heat has finally hit this week after a pleasant and cool summer. He said heat indexes, which measure how hot the combined temperature and humidity feel on the skin, will reach well into the 90s this week.
“It’s the humidity that makes people sick,” Manni said.
He said it will be hot and humid late throughout the day, and said he anticipates instances of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Manni said it is important to stay cool during extreme heat days.
Symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, no sweating, high body temperature, nausea, vomiting, a strong and rapid pulse, and red, hot dry skin.
“People may even lose consciousness, too. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Dial 911 and get to the hospital,” Manni said.
A less dangerous heat illness is heat exhaustion where a person will feel faint, dizzy, and experience excessive sweating and muscle cramps. Manni said people experiencing the symptoms of heat exhaustion should get to a cool place, drink water and cool off their bodies.
“Heat stroke happens every time we have weather like this. It is not uncommon, especially for people who work outside or play sports. Heat stroke creeps up very quickly. You don’t realize how dangerous it can be,” Manni said.
During hot days, Manni said people should stay hydrated with non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages, because alcohol and caffeine will make the body lose water. Instead, Manni suggests drinking water or drinks with electrolytes, especially when working and playing outside.
Secondly, if working or playing outside, Manni said to rest more often than usual, and to seek shade.
Manni said even the healthy population is susceptible to heat stroke or exhaustion, though he said the very young, elderly and medically fragile population are particularly vulnerable to heat illnesses.
“Check in on them often. Make sure they are in a cool spot, a cool place and there aren’t any issues,” Manni said.
Manni warned that power blackouts often occur during heat events due to an increase in demand for power air conditioning. He suggested turning off the air conditioning when not at home, and powering off lights and other appliances when not in use.
“Conserve power. There is only so much on the grid and you want to avoid blackouts or failure of the electrical system. It’s important to conserve,” Manni said.
Smithfield has activated two cooling centers during extreme heat days, including the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J. Hawkins Jr. Trail, and the Municipal Ice Rink, 109 Pleasant View Ave. The Senior Center will be open from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. daily, and the Ice Rink is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
“When those facilities are open as cooling centers, there are no other activities planned. It’s just to provide relief from extreme heat,” he said.
