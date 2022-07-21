SMITHFIELD – High temperatures combined with humidity will bring heat indexes into the high 90s this week, said Smithfield Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Manni, who recommends people seek shelter and relief from the heat.

Manni said the heat has finally hit this week after a pleasant and cool summer. He said heat indexes, which measure how hot the combined temperature and humidity feel on the skin, will reach well into the 90s this week.

