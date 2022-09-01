SCITUATE – Supt. Laurie Andries said the district is doing everything possible to ensure students have safe playing fields this school year, including repairs to Manning Field.
“We’re working hard to try to make sure that our kids have an appropriate facility until such a time that we can get back on Caito (Field),” Andries said.
She said quite a bit of work was done at Manning Field over the summer, including sodding and watering the field to keep the grass alive. The Department of Public Works also used a paving roller to flatten out the divots in the field.
“Manning Field looks pretty good,” she said.
The fields are looking so good, Andries said, that geese are flocking there and making a mess.
“If you drive by, you’ll see a cardboard coyote on guard to keep the geese off Manning Field,” she said.
Andries said she is unable to discuss litigation regarding the deficient construction of Caito Field, as legal negotiations are ongoing. She said she is as anxious as the rest of the community to get the field back open and available for students and community use.
“We have to make sure we’re protecting the community’s investment long-term and that we have a field and facility that is of the quality that the taxpayers paid for,” she said.
The Town Council held a joint meeting with the School Committee last Thursday, Aug. 25, to discuss litigation related to the Caito Field work. No votes were disclosed at the end of the meeting.
Scituate schools and R.A.D. Sports are in litigation regarding the $2.8 million construction of a new turf field and track completed in 2019. In 2020, sinkholes were discovered in the track, making it unsafe for use, forcing the Scituate boys’ and girls’ soccer teams and lacrosse teams to use Manning Field. Student-athletes complained about the uneven surface at Manning Field, which led to numerous sprained ankles and other potentially career-ending injuries.
