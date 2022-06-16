LINCOLN – Joining many others in the Lincoln community who are fed up with speeding drivers, Manville Avenue resident Robert Daniels is calling on the town to add speed bumps or other traffic-slowing measures in the area.
Manville Avenue is a “long, straight shot” between New River Road and Old River Road, just after Northern Lincoln Elementary School. In the wake of recent utility work, Manville Avenue was repaved this month as part of the town’s annual road repair schedule.
Robert Daniels, who lives on Manville Avenue near its intersection with Chestnut Street, said speeding was an issue in the past, but that things have grown worse since the paving was completed.
“There’s a four-way stop at the intersection of Chestnut Street, which not many people stop at or even yield,” Daniels said, noting that many children walk to and from Northern Elementary every day, as well as weekends and evenings to play at the playground.
He said speeding drivers put those children at risk every day, “and no matter the number of calls myself or neighbors make, nothing happens. No one is pulled over, nothing is done.”
“Someone is going to get hurt or killed,” he said, adding that a neighbor has a deaf child, but that no signs are posted. Ultimately, he said he’d love to see speed bumps installed on Manville Avenue.
“I was told by the town that we do not put speed bumps in Lincoln. So safety is not a priority,” he said. “Just pretending all is perfect here.”
Reached for comment, Lincoln Police Capt. Kyle Wingate said officers have done numerous traffic posts on Manville Avenue over the last 12 months. There haven’t been any requests for a radar trailer to complete a traffic study, but he said the department is open to the idea.
“I have spoken to the chief and the operations captain and they informed me they would bring the radar trailer to Manville Avenue tomorrow to start a traffic study,” he told The Breeze on Monday.
The Bluetooth-powered radar trailers collect data in real time about every car that passes by. Even when it’s not displaying a message, the trailer is collecting data.
Of course, Daniels is far from the first to complain about speeding.
Lincoln residents, town officials and police officers have been grappling with the issue of speeding drivers for years, but calls for higher enforcement have crept up during the pandemic.
With more residents at home to witness offending drivers, frustrations are at an all time high. Residents regularly appear at Town Council meetings, urging officials to add traffic safety devices — but residents and officials are both split on what, exactly, to do.
The radar trailers have been making their way across town over the last several years to help guide enforcement. Traffic studies have been done on Chapel Street, Lonsdale Main Street and Briarwood Road, and Olney Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.
