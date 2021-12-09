LINCOLN – The Manville Fire Department is now collecting scarves and yarn for its first Scarves in the Park event, an initiative to provide warmth to Manville residents this winter.
On Dec. 18, the scarves will be available at Manville Park, “wrapped around everything we can wrap a scarf around, from trees to telephone poles,” said Manville Fire Chief Bob Bradley. “If you see one you like, you’re welcome to untie it and put it around your neck to wear.”
Members of the department will bring the donated scarves to the park around 9 a.m. The event is expected to run until noon.
Bradley said the idea for the Scarves in the Park initiative came from his wife Michelle. Bradley, who was fire chief in Central Falls for the last eight years, brought the program to that community with Michelle in 2019.
“We did it at Jenks Park and probably went through about 200 scarves,” he said. “I think we’ll have close to 300 this year in Manville.”
If there are any left behind, they’ll be saved for next year.
Each scarf comes with a little card and a quote: “I’m not lost. If you’re cold, I’m here to keep you warm.”
Handmade or store-bought scarves can be dropped off at the Manville Fire Department, 112 Old Main St., Manville until the morning of the event, when they’ll be brought to Manville Park off High Street.
In addition to scarves, they’re accepting donations of yarn, so that people may make their own if they desire.
Santa’s coming to Manville
The day after the Scarves in the Park event, Santa himself is expected to make an appearance in the village of Manville.
Bradley said the Santa Run, planned for Dec. 19, is one of the department’s longest-running annual traditions, when Saint Nicholas delivers early Christmas presents to local children via fire truck.
Last year’s event was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the department did more of a parade. The community has been eagerly asking about this year’s event.
“We want to get back to some kind of normalcy,” he said. “It’s going to be all hands on deck that weekend as we work to get the presents out. Everyone is really looking forward to it.”
More information (including how to get on Santa’s list) is available on the fire department’s Facebook page, Manville Fire — R.I., or by calling 401-762-4170.
Bradley said this will be his first time participating in the Santa Run. In Central Falls, he volunteered at the annual Holiday Express breakfast, recalling, “everyone sitting on Santa’s lap. This is a little different,” he said of Lincoln’s event. “The trucks are wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper and lights as they go around.”
It’s all about bringing the magic of Christmas, he said. “A single little one can bring the entire perspective of Christmas back into meaning.”
