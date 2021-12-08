PAWTUCKET – A continued lack of concrete plans to help local homeless citizens has one advocate wondering if real change will ever be made.
Adrienne Marchetti, director of the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, said she has heard of ambiguous plans to help the homeless receive shelter, beds, and hotel vouchers, but she has not seen much actually come to fruition.
“The folks that we know that have been calling the line to get into those programs, they’re told that they will be called back when there is an available bed or a hotel voucher,” Marchetti said. “But the folks are still on the streets.”
The hotel program is being managed by Crossroads. Those who are looking to get a bed or a hotel room must call a coordinated entry system through the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. The person in need supplies information and their case is then rated based on its severity.
Pawtucket Deputy Director of Administration Wilder Arboleda said Gov. Dan McKee’s administration has put an emphasis on resolving homelessness, and one of these ways is through the coordinated entry system. That said, with the call center they have found there to be many challenges trying to coordinate waiting lists, winter shelters, and those with emergency hotel vouchers.
Those who are in more dire need than others receive rooms first. These people typically end up being women with children or those with immunocompromised systems, said Marchetti. Therefore, many single adults are still not getting any beds or hotel rooms.
“People are still waiting and haven’t been put anywhere yet, and that’s why we have so many people in downtown Pawtucket and why we still have all of the campers all along the river,” Marchetti said. “It’s taking a while for anything to happen and as we know the nights have been cold, it’s been rainy and dreary. Everything works so slow, it’s frustrating.”
Along with there being a shortage of available beds, another problem is that the hotels the vouchers are for are located in Warwick. Many of the homeless in Pawtucket have lived in the city for their entire lives and feel as though this is their home.
Marchetti said putting people into a community they are unfamiliar with, taking them away from their friends and family and making them find the resources they need in the new location, is not helpful to solving the problem.
“While we appreciated the efforts of the hotel voucher model, we are aware that it is not enough and continue to look to a long-term solution,” Arboleda said.
“It’s misleading people into thinking that the problem is solved, but it isn’t. Hotels are not the solution,” Marchetti said. “The hotels solve the issue for the short term, but not for the long term.”
Marchetti said that the end goal is simple: to get the homeless into housing. Affordable and supportive housing, where long-term homeless have someone to support them and show them how to take care of themselves and a home, is necessary, she said.
Arboleda said Pawtucket is working on increasing capacity for individual and family housing, but there is still work to be done as they try to understand the homeless situation better.
Another way to help the problem would be to have a location where multiple services that the homeless need are located. Marchetti said she has often seen situations where a homeless person tries to get a simple problem fixed, such as getting a replacement ID, but because they don’t have the resources to ride the bus or can’t get there easily, they end up frustrated and discouraged.
Having a multi purpose system location with service for people to go to to get help right away would help them put their energy toward other resources that would help them, she said, rather than getting angry and putting their energy toward their anger, which is what humans naturally do.
“We do things the way we always have, but it’s not working,” Marchetti said. “If we continue to see that something is not working, then why would we keep doing it?”
Marchetti said she believes the government is doing what it can to solve the problem, but it takes too long. In the meantime, days and nights are getting colder and more dangerous for the homeless.
Marchetti said she appreciates state Sen. Cynthia Mendes for her tenacity in camping outside the Statehouse until the problem is solved, and for her putting a face to the cause, but she said she is unsure what will come of it.
“At night there is a group of people at the end of the visitors center that are huddled all on top of each other with blankets, and then when they are asked to leave, they go across to the RIPTA bus shelter,” Marchetti said. “But neither place is warm or appropriate for people to be living in. It’s unacceptable for people to live like this.”
Marchetti said there are more people on the street than there used to be, and she believes the reason behind it is because there is no affordable housing, rents are high, and if people are on a limited incomes, they are unable to pay for basic needs.
“Any one of us could be in that situation and when you think about it, when you go home after the end of the day, you look forward to chilling out and not having to think about a lot,” Marchetti said. “But imagine if you had to find a place where nobody notices you and you’re freezing and you can’t take a hot shower. It’s just awful the way they live, just awful.”
Marchetti said even though things look hopeful with Gov. McKee committing money to solving the problem, it takes time.
“You try really hard to do the right thing, but some days you feel like you’ve done nothing,” she said. “I’ve worked 32 years with this population, and I look at how many more people there are now than when I first started doing it, and there are so many more now.”
