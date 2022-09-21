NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incumbents prospered in last week’s Democratic primary election for School Committee in North Providence.
Two seats on the committee were contested: the at-large position held by Anthony Marciano, and Arthur Corsini’s District 3 seat.
Marciano faced two opponents in his bid for re-election this year. Anthony Mariorenzi again campaigned to unseat him, while newcomer Janet Smith ran her own challenge.
Marciano came out victorious with 59 percent of the overall vote, or 2,778 votes. Mariorenzi earned 1,011 votes (21.5 percent), while Smith brought in 920 votes (19.5 percent).
Speaking to The Breeze, Marciano said he was very happy with the results and thanked voters for their support.
“The people spoke and they gave me a resounding vote of confidence,” he said, adding that he ran an honest and positive campaign focused on the successes of the School Department.
“The schools are doing well. We have a great staff of teachers, administrators, interested parents and a solid committee. With that combination, it’s going to be a success,” he said.
Earning 59 percent of the vote in a three-way race “certainly felt good,” he said. “I’ve been involved in public service for a number of years and I always see it as that, a service. I always return people’s calls.”
He promised to continue to focus on the students, and said if anyone ever has a problem or concern that he’s available to help, noting that “communication and visibility are very important.”
Mariorenzi wished Marciano luck, and said he hopes the incumbent can “give the School Committee an active four more years.”
Smith thanked the “wonderful people” of North Providence who supported her campaign, and said she intends to run again in the future.
