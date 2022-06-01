NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incumbent at-large School Committee member Anthony Marciano has announced his plans to seek another term this year.
Marciano said he is a proud lifelong town resident. He and his wife, Cynthia, have raised two sons in town, Anthony Jr. and Michael.
Marciano said he has been a successful North Providence High School educator, community college law instructor, and attorney at his local law practice. He also was a Marieville volunteer firefighter, religious instructor at Presentation Church, and served as state senator from 1979 to 1994.
During his tenure on the School Committee, he said he has demonstrated the skills, experience, and integrity the committee needs to continue the quality of education local students deserve.
Marciano said he helped develop a standard of education that was used as a national model and delivered the highest accreditation rating for NPHS. He said he was also instrumental in crafting fiscally responsible budgets while maintaining all academic, athletic and extra-curricular programs.
He said he is seeking re-election to help continue the success of the North Providence school system.
