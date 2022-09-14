NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was a great night for incumbents on the North Providence School Committee on Tuesday, with at-large member Anthony Marciano nearly tripling the vote total of the next highest vote-getter and District 3’s Arthur Corsini more than doubling the tally for former member and returning challenger Stephen Palmieri.

With early and mail ballots counted, according to the state elections website, Marciano had 2,725 votes, or 59 percent of the total, Janet Smith had 992 votes, or 21.5 percent, and Anthony Mariorenzi Jr. had 905 votes, or 19.6 percent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.