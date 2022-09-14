NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was a great night for incumbents on the North Providence School Committee on Tuesday, with at-large member Anthony Marciano nearly tripling the vote total of the next highest vote-getter and District 3’s Arthur Corsini more than doubling the tally for former member and returning challenger Stephen Palmieri.
With early and mail ballots counted, according to the state elections website, Marciano had 2,725 votes, or 59 percent of the total, Janet Smith had 992 votes, or 21.5 percent, and Anthony Mariorenzi Jr. had 905 votes, or 19.6 percent.
In the District 3 race, Corsini had 978 votes with mail and early votes counted, or 67.4 percent, to Palmieri’s 473 votes, or 32.6 percent.
There were no Town Council or mayoral races on Tuesday, with all candidates running unopposed.
Marciano, first elected in 1994, had campaigned on the idea of continuing positive momentum for North Providence schools, while his opponents had called for a fresh voice to take his place. He said prior to the election that he believes townspeople know that he puts everything he has into the committee. He had complained of stolen campaign signs during the race.
Marciano is a former North Providence High School teacher, community college law instructor, and attorney at his local law practice. He also was a Marieville volunteer firefighter, religious instructor at Presentation Church, and served as state senator from 1979 to 1994.
Palmieri had said he was running after watching Corsini, the longtime administrator and teacher, take the seat and, in his mind, do little with it.
Palmieri had accused the incumbent of “never offering an opinion” or proposing new items to the committee.
“I gave him four years. I bowed out. I was there 11 years and said, OK, that’s enough,” Palmieri previously said of the decision to no longer attend meetings after leaving the committee. “If he was there doing things, I’d feel differently.”
Corsini had maintained that he didn’t feel the need to put on a show for the public, preferring to quietly advocate on behalf of families even when not speaking publicly at meetings. Like Marciano, he had emphasized the fact that town schools have continued to improve during his tenure.
Corsini said his top priority is supporting the new bond to build three new elementary schools in town. He promised to continue to be a strong advocate for families and ensure quality education in the district.
