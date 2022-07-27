NORTH PROVIDENCE – A years-old plan to develop 24 condos in the neighborhood behind Lowe’s Home Improvement is back next week for preliminary plan review.

Town Planner Brent Wiegand said the discussion at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Town Hall may or may not happen, as it is contingent on whether the developer, Armand Cortellesso and Marconi Street LLC, has completed the peer-reviewed traffic study requested by the Planning Board.

