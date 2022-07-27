NORTH PROVIDENCE – A years-old plan to develop 24 condos in the neighborhood behind Lowe’s Home Improvement is back next week for preliminary plan review.
Town Planner Brent Wiegand said the discussion at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Town Hall may or may not happen, as it is contingent on whether the developer, Armand Cortellesso and Marconi Street LLC, has completed the peer-reviewed traffic study requested by the Planning Board.
The developer had gotten a traffic study done at the master plan stage, but neighborhood residents at a June 8 meeting cited numerous concerns, including the narrowness of the road and increased traffic density in a single-family area.
The Planning Board agreed with residents that a peer-reviewed study is warranted, and required it.
Asked this week whether it’s a foregone conclusion that the Marconi Street condo plan will eventually pass, Wiegand said that if a few changes are made, he believes it will eventually be approved.
“We’re hoping to improve it a little bit more,” he said, noting the positive that the 24 units across six buildings doesn’t maximize allowable density for the property where they are proposed at 41 Marconi St. Sixty parking spots are also proposed as part of the project.
The board at the June 8 meeting approved a two-month continuance pending the traffic study, which Cortellesso agreed to pay for. Member Shane Piche said at the time that the study would give the board the independent analysis it needs to determine the condos’ true impact on the neighborhood.
Cortellesso attorney Jack McGreen said at the June 8 meeting that many of the concerns being offered by residents related to the more conceptual master plan stage, emphasizing that preliminary plan is for ironing out finer details.
Planners have repeatedly emphasized that Cortellesso needs to work better with residents in various neighborhoods where his projects are proposed instead of trying to cram units into small areas where people anticipate a significant impact to their quality of life.
Reacting to Piche’s assertion that these units are being “stuffed” into Marconi Street, McGreen said last month that there were many efforts made to reduce the size of the structures and make units look more like houses. There will never be total agreement on a project such as this, he told the Planning Board.
Residents have warned that adding some 60 cars to a mostly single-family neighborhood will be very detrimental to their way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.