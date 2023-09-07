LINCOLN – After what owner Angela Kattis described as a year of “hard work, dedication and loyalty,” Maria’s Breakfast and Lunch officially reopened at its new Lincoln location, 616 Smithfield Ave., on Aug. 30.
Last August, Maria’s, along with several other businesses at 477 Smithfield Ave. in Pawtucket suffered extensive damage following a fire.
As a result, the restaurant was forced to close its doors, and for the past year, Kattis, along with her husband and business partner John, say they have been doing everything possible to reopen.
The eatery is now ready to again serve the community at what was formerly Brooksie’s Pub.
Maria’s new space is larger than before, with a U-shaped bar, several tables and numerous booths, making the total seating capacity around 90.
Despite these concerns, the Zoning Board ultimately approved the parking.
Angela and John Kattis said they saw it as important to be as close to their old restaurant as possible.
Though technically located in a different community, Maria’s new spot is only a little away from its previous location.
“I knew we had to stay around here,” said Kattis. “We’ve been on Smithfield Avenue for so long, it’s like our home.”
Kattis told customers not to be fooled by the updated decor and new address.
“Everything is the same. The food, the quality of the food, and even the cooks and staff are all the same,” she said.
Of 16 Maria’s employees, Kattis said 15 returned to work at the Lincoln restaurant.
“They all got different jobs or part time jobs while they waited for us to reopen; it’s kind of unbelievable … they’ve been putting in a lot of work to help too, lots of 16 or 18 hour days just to get us ready,” she said.
Kattis described the staff and customers as her family, saying they were her motivation to reopen.
“I really missed the customers and I’m so excited to see them again. We’ve been around so long, I’ve watched people grow up at Maria’s,” she said.
“I can’t wait to welcome customers old and new, because we wouldn’t be here without them.”
