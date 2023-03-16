LINCOLN – Owners of Maria’s Breakfast and Lunch expect to reopen in Lincoln after receiving positive recommendations from the Technical Review Committee.
Last August, Maria’s, formerly located at 477 Smithfield Ave. in Pawtucket, was forced to close due to a fire and resulting heavy damage.
Maria’s is now moving less than a mile away to 616 Smithfield Ave. in Lincoln. Before Maria’s owners purchased the property, 616 Smithfield Ave. was home to a bar named Brooksie’s, and is considered to be in a village commercial mixed-use zone.
“From a planning perspective, I think this is a really challenging existing site,” said Town Planner Joshua Berry Tuesday. “I think restaurants are probably the best use in a mixed-use residential commercial area.”
Maria’s submitted an application for a special use permit and for dimensional variance for off-street parking to the TRC, and easily secured a positive recommendation for the special use permit, as the use of the property is essentially the same as the space goes from a bar to a restaurant.
The TRC did, however, have concerns about the parking situation at the property, as zoning ordinances require there to be 31 spaces, but they can only accommodate 17, and there is limited space available for spillover parking.
“Even with limited parking, these businesses down there have co-existed for decades. I’m sure there will be some parking in the residential area or across the street,” said member Michael Gagnon. He also said he never got complaints from neighbors about parking when the bar was open.
Ultimately, Maria’s also received a unanimous positive recommendation on the dimensional variance for off-street parking, and permit applications will be further discussed at the April 4 zoning meeting.
