LINCOLN – Maria’s Breakfast and Lunch has its approvals to operate a restaurant serving alcohol.
The Zoning Board on Tuesday granted a special use permit and dimensional variance for parking relief, despite backlash from neighbors over parking issues.
Maria’s, owned by John Kattis, was formerly located at 477 Smithfield Ave. before a fire destroyed the restaurant.
Kattis, who is moving his business up the street to 616 Smithfield Ave., said the old Maria’s location burning down was a nightmare, and that he “could never have imagined how painful that would be.”
In acquiring the establishment formerly known as Brooksies Pub, Maria’s had to apply for a license to serve liquor because the use of the building is changing from bar to more traditional restaurant, as well as parking relief. On the liquor license, there was more confusion from the board than there was pushback.
Parking for Maria’s was the main point of contention Tuesday. Kattis estimates that Maria’s will have eight employees working at a time, and the restaurant will be able to hold about 91 seats.
Ideally, the lot would have at least 31 spots, or about four people to one car. The eight employees plus 91 customers would total 99 people in Maria’s at its busiest time, divided by four. But thethe parking lot can only safely accommodate 17 spots, meaning that there will be parking overflow if the restaurant is busy.
Though parking overflow may not have been an issue for Brooksies and neighboring restaurant Frank’s in the past, it is more of a concern now, since Frank’s and Maria’s will be operating during the same hours.
Despite Brooksie’s having the same capacity as Maria’s, officials were not strict regarding zoning and parking because Brooksies was grandfathered in. With the building being purchased and converted into a new business, Zoning Official Russell Hervieux said the town is trying to bring the lot and building up to current standards.
Bethany Sculley, a Hopkins Street resident for more than 27 years, said she is worried that the front of her yard will become off street parking for Frank’s and Maria’s.
“You’re going to ask our neighborhood to have two businesses with an influx of cars and not enough parking … Does this mean the burden is on me, a taxpayer? That my kids can’t park in front of my house because of customers of a business?” said Sculley.
Zoning Board Chairperson David DeAngelis told Sculley she doesn’t technically own the spots in front of her home.
Other community members, Andrew Zaharias and Keith Shallcross, echoed Sculley. Shallcross said “the parking will be horrific.”
When Sculley asked the board where the 14 spaces they’re considering relief for would be accommodated, DeAngelis said, “that’s assuming you’re going to have all the patrons in the business at the same time,” to which Sculley replied, “Have you ever been past Maria’s on a Sunday morning? There’s a line out the door.”
The board decided to unanimously grant the parking relief.
Though a parking controversy could have been avoided by Kattis reopening Maria’s in a different location, he said that when Brooksies closed, he knew he had to move into the spot that was less than a mile from his original restaurant. He said, “my heart was always here.”
The possibility of a flower stand and ducks at the historic Valentine Whitman House were also a topic of discussion Tuesday. Carley McEnery, the resident of the home, sought special use permits for both.
Members said they were concerned with the legality of granting the permits, as McEnery must adhere to strict guidelines set by Preserve Rhode Island, the Valentine Whitman House’s previous owner.
McEnery assured the board that she is in communication with Preserve Rhode Island, who’s biggest worry is signage. She said Preserve RI representatives didn’t indicate whether they were for or against her propositions, but just asked that she provide documentation from the town.
Some of McEnery’s neighbors voiced concerns about the idea of ducks, such as whether or not they’d be loud, if they’d attract predators such as foxes, and if they’d bring disease.
McEnery said the concerns were valid, but she has had ducks as pets in the past and has learned from her experiences. She said she has lost ducks to predators and now understands the best ways to protect and care for them.
In response to the concern of noise, she said the noise level is comparable to having a dog. She acknowledged the risks associated with bird flus and said she takes that threat very seriously.
Besides wanting their eggs and having them as pets, the ducks eat garden pests, which would help McEnery to grow a bountiful garden and therefore contribute to a successful flower stand, she said. This would be a small, self-service stand, and would simply be a way for McEnery to share her hobby of gardening and her historic home with the community around her.
“We know that the Valentine Whitman house is incredibly important to so many members of the town, we feel so lucky to be there. When we found this property and were able to buy it, we wanted to share it in the ways that we can,” she said. “We thought this would be a nice way to gently prompt people to slow and stop and admire the stone end for the beauty that it is.”
The board approved this special use application with the stipulation that it coincides with Preserve RI regulations. They also approved the special use application for ducks, so long as they are all of the same sex and there are four or fewer of them.
At the same meeting, it was revealed that Sharon, William and Amanda Lima, applicants looking to open an appointment-only dog grooming salon at 365 Great Road, had withdrawn their application and will not be moving forward with the business venture.
(4) comments
It doesn’t seem just to me. You have zoning ordinances for a reason. Also four people to a car is not realistic. Maybe two people to a car and that would mean 25 vehicles for fourteen parking spaces.
I TOLD YOU SO DIDN'T I..........................................
I suppose I should have googled it first but how can you tell the sex of a duck? Will law enforcement be trained on it? Will we need to fund a special Duck Task force
It was interesting how Mr.DeAngelis took a lot of time to evoke sympathy from the board asking Mr Kattis how he felt about the fire at his restaurant and noted that these issues are not just black and white but tied to people. Apparently the feelings of the residents/tax payers of this town don’t matter.
Additionally it was sad to hear how little this board actually knows about our town. Brooksies was an institution for decades in Lincoln, they didn’t even know what it was.
Mr Pimental spoke of “intensity” several times yet no one considered the intensity of traffic this will cause on our residential street. He called our neighborhood old as if it didn’t matter because of that. Some houses on our little block are over 120 years old, historically significant to Lincoln. We are a small neighborhood of older yet meticulously maintained homes. We are a tight knit neighborhood. It is a shame this will affect the character of our existing area. This building could have been an office, a hair salon, or retail space.
Our street has no sidewalks and hasn’t been paved in over 30 years. Shame on you zoning board.
I will now attend all town meetings and definitely get more involved in our town politics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.