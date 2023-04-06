zning
Buy Now

Bethany Sculley, a Hopkins Street resident, voices her concerns about parking to the Zoning Board.

LINCOLN – Maria’s Breakfast and Lunch has its approvals to operate a restaurant serving alcohol.

The Zoning Board on Tuesday granted a special use permit and dimensional variance for parking relief, despite backlash from neighbors over parking issues.

Tags

(4) comments

John Flynn
John Flynn

It doesn’t seem just to me. You have zoning ordinances for a reason. Also four people to a car is not realistic. Maybe two people to a car and that would mean 25 vehicles for fourteen parking spaces.

Report Add Reply
Camera1223
Camera1223

I TOLD YOU SO DIDN'T I..........................................

Report Add Reply
oldtimer Jr
oldtimer Jr

I suppose I should have googled it first but how can you tell the sex of a duck? Will law enforcement be trained on it? Will we need to fund a special Duck Task force

Report Add Reply
MrsZ1021
MrsZ1021

It was interesting how Mr.DeAngelis took a lot of time to evoke sympathy from the board asking Mr Kattis how he felt about the fire at his restaurant and noted that these issues are not just black and white but tied to people. Apparently the feelings of the residents/tax payers of this town don’t matter.

Additionally it was sad to hear how little this board actually knows about our town. Brooksies was an institution for decades in Lincoln, they didn’t even know what it was.

Mr Pimental spoke of “intensity” several times yet no one considered the intensity of traffic this will cause on our residential street. He called our neighborhood old as if it didn’t matter because of that. Some houses on our little block are over 120 years old, historically significant to Lincoln. We are a small neighborhood of older yet meticulously maintained homes. We are a tight knit neighborhood. It is a shame this will affect the character of our existing area. This building could have been an office, a hair salon, or retail space.

Our street has no sidewalks and hasn’t been paved in over 30 years. Shame on you zoning board.

I will now attend all town meetings and definitely get more involved in our town politics.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.