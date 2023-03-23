LINCOLN – Seven months after a fire gutted a row of businesses at 477 Smithfield Ave. in Pawtucket, Maria’s Breakfast and Lunch is preparing to open in a new location just over the line in Lincoln.
According to the owners, the restaurant will be in the former Brooksie’s at 616 Smithfield Ave. in Lincoln, about three-quarters of a mile from the old location.
“We are diligently working to get up and running and welcome you all into our new home,” they said in a post over the weekend. “Stayed tuned. Thank you for your continued support and patience. We will see you all soon.”
The Brooksie’s property is listed in Lincoln’s property tax database as being owned by Dooley LLC since 2009, but is said to be changing hands with the arrival of the new tenant.
After unanimous favorable recommendations from the advisory Lincoln Technical Review Committee on applications from Maria’s earlier this month, the Lincoln Planning Board was set to consider a special use permit and dimensional variance for off-street parking on Wednesday, March 22.
Some neighbors who had complaints about parking at the former restaurant expressed similar concerns this week about the return of a restaurant use, and were planning to be in attendance Wednesday.
“From a planning perspective, “I think this is a really challenging existing site,” said Town Planner Joshua Berry at the TRC meeting last Tuesday, March 14. “I think restaurants are probably the best use in a mixed-use residential commercial area.”
The Lincoln Zoning Board of Review is set to review the applications on April 4, including an application for a dimensional variance for parking relief and application for a special use permit to operate a breakfast and lunch restaurant with alcohol at 616 Smithfield Ave.
Maria’s owners told news outlets back in January that they initially weren’t sure about reopening after experiencing extensive smoke and water damage, but after seeing the community rally behind them, decided to make a comeback.
At the TRC level, members expressed some concerns about parking, but said businesses in the area have co-existed for decades around shared parking on and off the street. They said they heard no complaints about parking when Brooksie’s was in business.
Zoning ordinances in Lincoln require 31 parking spaces for the restaurant, but the property currently only accommodates 17 vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.