NORTH PROVIDENCE – A parent of a child with disabilities is often faced with the decision to either go to a playground where one or two pieces of equipment might be accessible, or simply stay home.
Even some of the best-known ADA-accessible playgrounds have severe shortcomings, say a group of local moms and advocates behind Marieville’s new state-of-the-art accessible playground, a facility these families say goes above and beyond what they ever thought would be installed at 7 June St.
Last Friday morning, the group of five women who successfully lobbied Mayor Charles Lombardi for installation of the playground gathered at the rapidly progressing facility, expressing amazement at each new feature discovered at a playground they said will be unmatched for many miles around.
“We had a common goal and we just made it work,” said community advocate Erin Nascimento, of Dickinson Avenue. “It’s super cool. Every inch of it has something fun.”
The women who gathered said Marieville lost much of its community connection with the previous closure of Marieville Elementary School, along with the school’s food pantry and playground, and one of the things they’re most excited about is seeing neighborhood children and families come back together again in a shared space they can all enjoy after being moved to new schools.
They emphasized that this could very well be the nicest accessible playground in Rhode Island, and they also have high hopes for the town property surrounding the playground, including a coming town parking lot in front of it and hopefully picnic tables under the trees nearby.
Heather Callanan-Novacek, whose late son Ian provided inspiration to the town and Lombardi during his short life, said she remembers visiting one playground with her son where there were only one or two features he could access, including a tiny house. He ended up having the time of his life, said Callanan-Novacek.
“All it takes is one more thing,” she said, and this playground has everything.
Many people don’t realize that wood chips don’t create accessibility, said Michelle MacIntosh, of Andover Street, and those who don’t have children with disabilities also don’t get exactly how much work goes into taking them on any kind of outing. Though this playground will be triple the cost of what it could have been as originally proposed, she said, it will be worth every penny. What many people also don’t realize, she added, is that the cost of everything when one has a child with special needs is way higher.
MacIntosh said she loves the saying “nothing about us without us,” used often by those in the disabled community to illustrate the point that no policy should be decided without direct input from those who would be impacted.
Megan Hall, of Charlotte Street, said she’s proud of the advocacy they did to get this playground through the necessary hoops, saying citizens can make a difference if they’re committed to a cause. They worked together as a group, she said, to come up with a plan to that would get Lombardi excited.
Here there will be a fully enclosed wheelchair swing that can accommodate a friend, a table to pull up to play ping-pong, and even a merry-go-round that can be pushed by people in wheelchairs, including children, parents and grandparents.
Even the nonprofit Impossible Dream playground in Warwick, which is often held up as the poster playground for accessibility, has issues limiting accessibility and some outdated equipment, said the moms. Callanan-Novacek recalls going to that playground and having Ian’s wheelchair get stuck in the sand.
Callanan-Novacek said she is so thankful to Lombardi for being so committed to the children and to everyone who “agreed and allowed and helped to make this happen.”
“It takes a village, I’ve always said, and the combination of our little villages in North Providence are really spectacular,” she said.
Callanan-Novacek pointed out that the equipment in the new playground is “Ian green” in honor of her son.
Nascimento added this playground to Google Maps last year, said she and her friends, laughing, perhaps manifested it into existence. They said it took longer than they would have liked, but they’re grateful that the playground finally came to be.
The Breeze reported last June that Lombardi had agreed with these parents that a better playground was needed, but even then, these moms said they had no idea how nice it would turn out. O’Brien and Sons is doing the work after Lombardi came to the realization that the task should be left to the playground experts, and the cost of the project exceeds $500,000, including $346,000 to purchase the equipment.
The local mothers said they originally presented multiple options to Lombardi, throwing their dream playground into the mix, and were stunned when Lombardi agreed to the grandest plan.
“We really became kind of a pain,” said Callanan-Novacek, laughing.
Callanan-Novacek was pivotal in winning support for the playground, said her friends, due to her family’s relationship with the mayor. It was Lombardi who previously provided them with an older wheelchair van from the town to get Ian around.
Callanan-Novacek said North Providence has come a long way from when Ian was a young student here. The town had few playgrounds when Lombardi became mayor, she said, and recess for all children was largely on blacktop. She recalls asking for more and being told that nothing else could be added due to liability issues, leaving her son with little he could do during recess other than play board games.
“He’s very good to our children,” she said of Lombardi.
Gina Folco, of Waterman Avenue, has children of differing abilities, creating a challenge when it comes to finding something everyone can enjoy. She said she’s so looking forward to coming to this playground where all of them can fully play.
The playground is being built on one of the numerous former National Grid properties purchased by Lombardi and the town for $200,000 as a group.
Lombardi said on Sunday that he expects to have the parking lot started by the end of this week and wants to see children able to access the facility and play here by Thanksgiving.
“I’m pushing, fighting for the days,” he said. “We’re trying our best to get it done and make sure it’s first-class.”
Nascimento said the playground will soon have a Little Free Library, and Callanan-Novacek said it will also feature one of Ian’s “Buddy Benches.”
All of the women who gathered last Friday said they want to have a grand opening ceremony for the playground, with the children who will use it every day front and center.
