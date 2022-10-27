LINCOLN – Almost a decade after the building was relocated, the spot where the historic Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse once stood will be designated with a marker as promised.
The Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, also known as the “Hot Potato School,” was originally located on Angell Road. Its nickname comes from stories about a teacher who baked hot potato lunches for her students.
The one-room schoolhouse served local children from the mid-19th century until the Lincoln Community School opened in 1922. It’s one of few structures of its kind left in the area.
In April 2013, the Lincoln Town Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the relocation of the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse from the corner of Angell and Whipple roads to its current home at Chase Farm Park. The resolution included a condition that when the school was moved, a historic marker be placed in its stead on Angell Road. The school was moved in 2016 and restored. It re-opened to visitors in 2018.
Town Councilor Keith Macksoud said he was recently reminded by Lincoln resident Richard DiMase that the marker was never installed. DiMasse, who helps with Lincoln’s annual Christmas ornament program among other things in town, was working as a clerk on election day when he asked about the marker. “It just fell off the radar,” Macksoud said.
DiMase was instrumental in the effort to preserve the building, Macksoud said. It took a few years to actually arrange the relocation of the building and to secure funding to do so, with money for the relocation coming largely from the sale of the Christmas ornaments.
Macksoud recalls they were being charged to raise electric lines to move the school, and instead opted to take the roof off the building to move it.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, councilors directed the town administrator to proceed with the selection and placement of a proper site marker to memorialize the original location of the school on Angell Road.
Macksoud said he’d like to speak to the DiMase and others involved with the relocation to see what type of marker they envision on Angell Road.
