PAWTUCKET – Don’t smoke, don’t drink, and eat lots of Italian food, says Alice (Ridolfi) Marques, three pieces of advice to anyone else wanting to hit the century mark.
Marques, a lifelong Pawtucket resident, turned 100 last Friday, Feb. 25, telling The Breeze her good genes also helped her get to this point. Born and raised in this city, she still lives in her home at 137 Columbus Ave.
As with most Italian grandmothers, she’s known as Nonna to her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She has four children and two daughters-in-law. The youngest of five children and the only one still living, she is the daughter of the late Livia (Moretti) and Massimo Ridolfi, who came to Pawtucket as young adults.
She still cooks Italian and is noted for her homemade ravioli and Italian cookies, say her children.
Does she have other life advice learned over this century here on earth?
“Mind your own business, do your own thing, give advice when asked, and don’t give advice if it’s not asked for,” she said. “That way you don’t get into trouble.”
Marques, who was married to husband Joseph until his death in 1988, says she’s mostly stayed inside during the two years of the pandemic other than doctor appointments, getting visits from family members in shifts for her birthday.
Don’t feel sorry for her though, she says, as she’s found plenty to keep her busy, from reading and crossword puzzles to jigsaw puzzles and TV.
Born on Cato Avenue off Columbus Avenue, she says she’s lived in this neighborhood her entire life. Most of her Pawtucket friends have long since died, she said.
After working at the Moore Fabric Plant early on and then at a toy shop, she spent the last years of her career working at city-based Teknor Apex. Her husband worked at a former textile mill on Columbus Avenue.
Marques said she loves her family more than anything, including her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They do a great job of staying connected, she said, including her great-granddaughter who calls her every Friday night.
