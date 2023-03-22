NORTH PROVIDENCE – Gianna Marsalli, a 5th-grader at McGuire Elementary School, earned the title of North Providence police chief for the day last Friday, March 17.
Marsalli was chosen from the pool of elementary school students who submitted an essay to the North Providence Police Department, detailing why police are important and why she would eventually like to become an officer.
When her parents and members of the Police Department showed up at school to announce that she was chosen as chief, Marsalli said she was very surprised.
Marsalli said she first became interested in police work after joining the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., program last year.
“The D.A.R.E. officer really inspired me because I looked up to her like a hero,” she wrote in her essay.
Marsalli said she also looks up to a family friend who went through the police academy and now works as a police officer to patrol her neighborhood.
Like middle schooler Elias Rouleau the week before, Marsalli was sworn in by Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. and went for a station tour, then rode in a police cruiser and learned what the daily tasks of an officer consist of. She said she was going to be a fair but strict chief.
Though she said she was nervous at first, Marsalli warmed up to the job once she heard she was going to meet the NP K-9 unit.
Another reason Marsalli wants to be a police officer is because she wants to be a part of and have a positive relationship with her community.
