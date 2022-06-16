CUMBERLAND – Continued sewage spills into the Blackstone River are putting upcoming regular and special events in jeopardy, say advocates for the waterway.
John Marsland, president of the Blackstone River Watershed Council Friends of the Blackstone, said a planned event in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to pull invasive water chestnuts from the river on June 25-26 was still on as of press time, as the group waited for a determination from the RIDEM on whether a no-contact advisory would be lifted.
“I’m disgusted, it’s killing the perception,” said Marsland. The reaction, understandably, is, “eww, solid waste!” he said.
Until recently, water chestnuts had been confined mostly to the Valley Falls Pond, but the planned event, done in coordination with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, is meant to target the river. Marsland said that pulling even one water chestnut out has a big impact, as it can multiply and turn into 100 more.
Marsland said there are many other potential disruptions to an increasingly vibrant life and programming on the river. The timing couldn’t be worse, he said, after the opening of the new and improved Central Falls Landing.
If there’s a silver lining, said Marsland, it’s that there’s no discernible stench involved. He said he hopes another positive outcome of these unfortunate events is that more people get involved in advocating for the river with a louder voice, beyond the traditional environmental groups.
The RIDEM last Friday announced that the no-contact advisory on the Blackstone River would continue because of partly treated wastewater being discharged by the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, where plant operators were working to correct ongoing un-permitted discharges.
As a precaution, the RIDEM advises that residents temporarily refrain from both primary contact recreational water activities (such as wading and swimming) and secondary contact activities (such as canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing) and to avoid consuming any fish from the Blackstone River and any waters that receive flow from the Blackstone River, including but not limited to the Blackstone Canal and Scott Pond, from the location of the discharge, at 11 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket. The advisory was placed in effect until further notice.
The treatment facility is owned by the city of Woonsocket, which contracts the operations and maintenance of the plant to Jacobs, a Texas-based consulting and engineering firm, and related sludge treatment systems to Synagro Technologies Inc. headquartered in Baltimore.
As the state regulator of wastewater treatment facilities, the RIDEM continues to investigate the causes of the discharges. Their inspection team has been on site daily investigating process and equipment failures that may have resulted in the loss of full treatment, as well as to observe the steps being taken by the city and its vendors to ensure a return to permit compliance, stated a release. The state agency issued letters of noncompliance to the facility last November and in March of this year regarding operations and maintenance concerns.
The facility treats between six and eight million gallons of sewage from Woonsocket and nearby areas daily. Sewage from city residents as well as its commercial and industrial establishments is continually collected and conveyed underground to the treatment facility, which removes pollutants in accordance with its state discharge permit before that water can be discharged to the Blackstone River.
Anyone who wants to join the Blackstone River Watershed Council Friends of the Blackstone or know more about what the group does to advocate for the Blackstone River should visit www.blackstoneriver.org or email Marsland at canoeman60@yahoo.com.
