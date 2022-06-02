GLOCESTER – Killingly High School teacher Dick Martin of Harmony is retiring after 50 years of teaching high school English.
Martin said he never planned on being a teacher, but after 50 years in the classroom, there is no other place he would have wanted to spend his time. Teaching literature and writing has been a joy, he said in a release.
Martin is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and began teaching at Burrillville High School when he was 24 years old, where he remained for 28 years. He originally planned on being a psychologist, but he recalled having three psychology teachers in his junior year that were “simply horrible,” and he couldn’t deal with those kinds of people the rest of his life.
So, Martin switched his major and became a writer. Until he could establish himself as a writer, Martin needed to make a living, so he switched his major to English. He said his mother was a second grade teacher, and he figured he would try to teach.
Martin said it turned out his psychology courses paid off when dealing with fellow teachers, parents and student. And he discovered he really loved teaching.
He said, looking back on his first day teaching, his critic teacher remarked that he “had it” when it came to teaching.
Fifty years later, Martin is still teaching and loving it. He has been Teacher of the Year twice, Citizen of the Year in his hometown of Glocester, and recognized by the Rhode Island National Education Association or his contribution to education.
Martin also became an author, writing for various magazines and newspapers (including The Valley Breeze) writing columns and feature articles. His work has appeared in The Providence Journal, The Call and more. He also penned two books: “Mae,” and “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Sanity.”
