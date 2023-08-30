LINCOLN – The John Martins Foundation’s seventh annual Car & Tow Truck Show Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, at R1 Indoor Karting in Lincoln.
All funds raised go to help burn victims. The foundation is in memory of John Martins, a Pawtucket native and member of the Pawtucket Hall of Fame who died in 2015 after a tragic tow truck accident that left him with severe burns.
Jonathan Turmel, president and founder of the John Martins Foundation and grandson of the late businessman and philanthropist, said the event was held starting in 2016 at McCoy Stadium, with the last year there in 2021, but the stadium is now in disrepair and not equipped to host it.
The event is now held in the parking lot of R1 Indoor Karting, 100 Higginson Ave., in Lincoln, with food trucks, cars, VIP area for cars, and the tow trucks Turmel said his grandfather loved so much.
Some $600,000 has been raised since 2016, and almost all of the money is given back to good causes, said Turmel, including a patient family room at Rhode Island Hospital for burn and trauma victims. Since February 2017, they’ve also done $1,000 monthly sponsorships for the Providence Canteen, donated to the Station Fire Memorial Foundation, made significant donations to several families displaced or injured by house fires, and paid for all expenses related to a funeral, said Turmel.
“We’ve been very, very active,” he said.
It’s all meant to be for the good of the community and to make the best of a situation that was awful for their entire family, many of whom still live in Pawtucket and the surrounding area, he said.
Martins was originally said to be improving daily after his crash in a wrecker he was driving on Sept. 4, 2015, but succumbed to complications from the injuries.
Martins was owner and founder of Sterry Street Towing, East Coast Collision Center and Courtesy Auto Group. He was also an owner of the Checker Club, widely known for a strong work ethic and generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.