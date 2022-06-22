PAWTUCKET – Lifelong Fairlawn resident Marlena Martins Stachowiak announces that she is running for re-election as a Democrat for the Pawtucket City Council District 6 seat on Sept. 13.
“It has been an honor to serve and represent the families of District 6 over the past six months, and I feel even more excitement and passion to continue advocating for our community,” said Martins Stachowiak, who won the seat last December in a special election. “I want the residents and businesses to know that I will continue to listen to the public and remain accessible. I am here to serve you.”
Martins Stachowiak continues to pledge a focus on the quality of life and public safety of Fairlawn and the district.
“I hear from residents every day and their top priorities continue to be quality of life and public safety,” said she said. “I will focus on revamping our neighborhood parks/green spaces such as the $2.3 million renovation of the Veterans Park Pool and the addition of our dog park.”
Martins Stachowiak, who lives in the district with her husband Brian, their two recently adopted sons, and their incoming baby boy, was raised by her parents who immigrated to Pawtucket from the Azores. She attended Nathanael Greene Elementary and Slater Junior High before graduating from Shea High School. The first to graduate college in her family, she serves as a real estate agent here.
“This community is where I grew up and is my home,” she said. “Together, we will continue making this a better place to live.”
